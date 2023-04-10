Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. Soon we will have more information.

Two incidents this Sunday (9) in France left a total of 4 people dead, 6 injured and at least 8 missing. The incidents were an avalanche in the French Alps, east of the country, and the collapse of a building in the city of Marseille, south of France, which occurred hours apart. Rescue work at both locations is still ongoing.

On the Armancette glacier, east of France, an avalanche resulted in the death of 4 people and the confirmation, so far, of one person slightly injured, according to official sources.

The avalanche occurred at midday and emergency services are continuing to work at the site, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter.

But the number of injured could be higher, according to the minister. “At noon there was an avalanche on the Armancette glacier in the Alps. The provisional toll is four dead and several injured. Rescue teams are still working. Thank you for your help. Our thoughts to the victims and their families,” Darmanin wrote in the post. .

Post on Twitter by the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, on an incident in the French Alps: “Our thoughts to the victims and their families”. | Play Twitter

The prefecture of the Haute-Savoie region detailed in a statement that the avalanche in France covered an area of ​​500 meters in length and an altitude of 1,600 meters.

The site of the tragedy is a “highly frequented” ski and hiking route, according to a press release released by the local press.

The provisional balance of victims transmitted by the city hall was 13 affected, of which eight escaped unharmed, one person was slightly injured and four died.

“On the Armancette Glacier in the Alps, an avalanche claimed victims. Our thoughts are with them and their families. Our rescue forces are mobilized to find the people who are still trapped in the snow. Our thoughts are with them too,” he said on Twitter. French President Emmanuel Macron shortly after hearing the news.

The site of the avalanche is in the Mont Blanc massif in France, and the incident is being attributed to a significant increase in temperatures in a short period of time.

Landslide in Marseille

Early this Sunday morning, in the city of Marseille, southern France, the collapse of a residential building left five seriously injured and at least eight people missing. Emergency services continue to work at the site, whose situation is not yet “stabilized”, according to the local Public Prosecutor’s Office this Sunday.

“Eight people are not responding to calls,” said Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens at a press conference, who is investigating the incident classified, for the time being, as a lawsuit for “involuntary injuries”.

The property affected is located at number 17 on Rua Tivoli and the collapse, which occurred around 0:40 am (local time, 20:40 on Saturday in Brasilia), also hit neighboring buildings.

The eight missing people were residents of the building hit, but a possible ninth missing could be added to the list. He would be a resident of the neighboring building (which also partially collapsed). The prosecutor, however, points out that this information still needs to be verified.

The main hypothesis is that the collapse was caused by an explosion, possibly due to a gas leak. Judicial experts have not yet been able to reach the scene “because the situation has not yet stabilized”, according to the prosecutor.

Rescue work at the site was complicated by a fire in the rubble, which is why the authorities acknowledged that the work would take several hours.

“You have to prepare for there to be victims,” ​​said the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, in statements to the press early on Sunday morning.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin was on the scene to monitor rescue efforts in the morning, while French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne sent messages of encouragement to the victims.

“Emotions for Marseille where a building collapsed on Rue Tivoli last night. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. The search continues with significant resources. Thanks to the firefighters and emergency services mobilized,” Macron wrote on Twitter.

The collapse initially affected 33 residents, of whom six had to be taken to hospital. Five are in a state of “relative gravity”, as detailed by the mayor of Marseille, while an elderly man had to be hospitalized in a state of shock.

Subsequently, the need to evacuate up to 32 properties in the area, due to security concerns, left 163 people homeless.

The incident generated a strong commotion in Marseille, a city that has already suffered from the collapse of two old buildings in 2018 with a balance of eight fatalities.

The events also reveal a serious housing crisis due to the precarious state of many buildings in the city, which has already caused the transfer of just over four thousand residents. On Sunday’s occasion, however, local authorities ensured that the building that collapsed was not in bad condition.