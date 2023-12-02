Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Snow chaos in Austria: Fallen trees block roads – the Tyrol fire department speaks of continuous operation. © Screenshot/Tirol State Fire Brigade Association/Facebook

Half a meter of fresh snow and more. Austria is fighting against masses of snow, as well as landslides and fallen trees. The burner is partially blocked.

Innsbruck – accidents, landslides and roadblocks. Snow chaos reigns in Austria. 50 centimeters of snow and more fell overnight. The onset of winter is hitting the Alpine region hard, and there is also a state of emergency in southern Germany on Saturday (December 2nd).

Avalanche level 4 in Tyrol and Vorarlberg: snow roller hits Austria

Avalanche level 4 now applies on the border with Germany, in Vorarlberg and in Tyrol. Exceptionally early in the winter, the danger for winter sports enthusiasts increases dramatically. In Ischgl, a German ski holidaymaker was hit by an avalanche the week before. The avalanche warning service in Austria is now issuing the second highest warning level, saying that the bond between old and new snow is problematic.

Roads were buried and there were also problems with rail traffic. The ÖAMTC speaks of deep winter road conditions. On Saturday night, the Tyrol State Fire Department alone responded to 243 missions. “Due to the snowfall, the Tyrolean fire brigades have been in constant operation since the early evening hours,” writes the association.

Winter chaos in Austria: 50,000 households without power – landslide traps people in the restaurant

The power went out in some towns in Tyrol, including loud ones ORF including the winter sports resort of Sölden. A spokeswoman for Energie AG spoke opposite today.at of around 50,000 systems affected at peak time.

A landslide also hit a nightclub in Dornbirn-Gütle. 91 people were then stuck inside wetter.at reported.

Snow causes delicate situation on the Brenner Pass: truck traffic jam to Brixen – emergency lane open

Mudflows, falling rocks and falling trees hit the Brenner. The A22 had to be partially closed due to broken down cars. Passages between Brennersee and Nösslach as well as between Zenzenhof and Patsch were affected. The federal highway between Fries and Brenner was also completely closed.

And that follows to South Tyrol. Loud southtirolnews.it The truck traffic jam stretched back to Brixen on Saturday morning. The emergency lane is therefore open from Vipiteno. A record amount of snow hit the Brenner Pass in November. (moe)