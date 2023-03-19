Avalanche above Courmayeur, two skiers missing. The weather complicates the rescue

Alarm on the slopes of Mont Blanc, where an avalanche broke off in the early afternoon and could have swept away some skiers near Courmayeur. Two are currently missing, according to what was declared to the Agi agency by the rescuers, while two ski mountaineers were found in good condition. The same hikers have indicated that two other people are missing.

The alarm was given around 13 by some skiers who witnessed the detachment, which took place in a gully in Val Veny.

The rescue operations started by land, given the initial impossibility of reaching the place by helicopter. The intervention of the rescuers, with two teams of technicians from the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue, Finance Police and doctors, was also made difficult by the instability of the snowpack. After an improvement in the weather conditions, the rescuers are evaluating a helicopter transfer.

News being updated