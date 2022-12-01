Aválam, the reciprocal guarantee society (SGR) of the Region, generated an impact of 1,002 million in regional GDP and has contributed to the creation of more than 18,000 jobs in its forty-year history. This is clear from a study presented this Thursday and carried out by the consulting firm PwC on the occasion of this anniversary. “This shows that we are very necessary, especially for SMEs, which are the core of our productive fabric,” said the president of the credit institute, Pedro Díaz.

Without going any further, since this company owned by the regional government and businessmen was founded in 1981, they have already granted 23,080 guarantees. «For each one granted, 2.5 jobs have been generated and 140,000 euros have been injected into the regional economy. These are figures that show that Aválam is useful for companies that want to grow to find a public-private tool to access financing”, highlighted the president of PwC in Murcia, Javier Celdrán.

The numbers 23,080

guarantees has been granted by the mutual guarantee society since its foundation in 1981

2.5

jobs has been generated by the public-private institution for each endorsement approved

The manager also explained that Aválam has formalized guarantees for a value of 35.3 million euros in the year in 2021. The companies that received them were located mostly in the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia (42.9%), followed by the Campo de Cartagena and the Mar Menor (19.8%) and Vega del Segura (16.8%).

79.7% of the guarantees formalized by the SGR last year thus allowed the granting of loans to the SMEs that demanded them. “Aválam is a fundamental pillar for them,” said director of the Institute of Credit and Finance, Nicolás Gonzálvez.

Moreover, the speakers specified that the amount of guarantees formalized by the regional mutual guarantee society has grown by 248% since 2015. A path that, the president wished, would continue in the future. “Our objective is that no viable project remains in the drawer due to lack of financing.”

exports



Among those invited to the presentation at Silken Siete Coronas was also the director of the Development Institute, Joaquín Gómez, who congratulated himself on his birthday and anticipated a good year-end for exports. «In the last four years the Region has beaten its export records year after year. The figures up to September 30 indicate that we can end 2022 with better figures than last year.

At the beginning of next year, he advanced, he will present the new Foreign Trade plan. “We are working to maintain the quotas in our traditional markets and, within the new plan, it is intended to boost Africa and also Australia. We have 0.5% of our export quota there and we believe that they have an interesting absorption capacity for Murcian products. We hope to be able to carry out a commercial mission”.