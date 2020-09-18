The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov advised the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to “drink some water” and “calm down”, reports RIA News.

“The people of each country have the right to determine their own destiny, without external interference. So drink some water, Mr. Lukashenko – calm down. Ukrainians are friends of Belarusians, do not manipulate by blaming your neighbors. Look for the beam in your own eye, ”the minister said.

He also stressed that Ukraine wants only peace and prosperity for Belarus.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a speech at the women’s forum “For Belarus” that the country was forced to close the “state border from the West”, that is, with Lithuania and Poland, and control on the border with Ukraine would be strengthened.

After the announcement of the results of the presidential elections on August 9, protest actions began in Belarus, which continue to this day. Lukashenka named those who, in his opinion, are behind the organization of protests in the republic.