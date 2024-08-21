Oncologist Korolev: A healthy lifestyle will help reduce the risk of cancer by 40 percent

A healthy lifestyle will help minimize the risk of cancer by 40 percent, says Alexander Korolev, PhD in Medicine and Associate Professor of the Urology Department at the V.I. Razumovsky Saratov State Medical University of the Russian Ministry of Health. This and other accessible methods of preventing oncological diseases named KP.RU.

According to Korolev, the occurrence of any chronic disease, including cancer, occurs due to an unhealthy lifestyle. In this regard, he recommended quitting smoking, not abusing alcohol, and moving a lot. Losing excess weight and moderation in sun exposure and tanning will also help reduce the risk of developing many oncological diseases, he added.

The oncologist also advised adjusting the diet. He explained that the increase in the number of cases of colon cancer is directly related to the consumption of processed meat (sausages, salami, smoked meats, fast food). It is better to reduce the amount of these products in the diet to a minimum, replacing them with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Of course, even if we live in sterile conditions, drink crystal clear water, breathe the freshest air, this will not guarantee that we will not get sick,” Korolev warned, however, according to him, a healthy lifestyle will significantly reduce the risks, especially for young people.

The oncologist named regular medical examinations as another way to fight cancer, since examinations will help to detect the disease at an early stage and start treatment in a timely manner.

Previously, scientists from the Cleveland Clinic identified the main risk factors for colorectal cancer in young people. According to the results of their study, a link was established between the consumption of red and processed meat and an increased risk of this disease.