Yesterday we reported that Microsoft had made the announcement of its Xbox wireless headset official. In this way, those from Redmond took a step forward in their audio peripherals, as it must be remembered that the latest official company helmets were directly connected to the Xbox One controller.

A few minutes after its presentation, the Xbox Wireless Headset was completely sold out through the Microsoft Store, thus completing all the reservations that were available through the official website. However, those who want to get hold of it are in luck, because it is now available for reserve the Xbox Wireless Headset at xtralife.

Available to pre-order the Xbox Wireless Headset at xtralife

As we can see, the Spanish trade has announced through its official Twitter account that the possibility of reserve the Xbox Wireless Headset at xtralife. As on the Microsoft page, the peripheral is at a price of € 99.99.

All those who want to get this new xbox wireless headset They will have the possibility of paying it in full, or choosing to give a small signal to secure the reservation, at a cost of € 5, as we see on xtralife’s own page.

These new Microsoft headsets will hit the market next March 16, so those who decide to book them through xtralife must wait a month to enjoy them.