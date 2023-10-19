The Guadalajara Sports Club is experiencing moments of great tension because they decided to reintegrate the first team Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon after his indiscipline in Toluca. On the other hand, one of the points that is expected to be resolved is whether or not both players will return to the squad for the Matchday 13 duel against Puebla.
Just this Wednesday, October 18, both returned to training in Verde Valle, after the controversies they unleashed. The statement made by the red and white institution explains that, after several meetings, the sanctions imposed were assessed and that the players finally publicly apologized in this regard.
On the other hand, it does not indicate whether the footballers may be considered or not by Veljko Paunovic for a future call. In any case, different reports indicate that the red-and-white strategist could carry out a call that includes both players.
However, Rodrigo Camacho He noted that they will not get to play with Puebla next Friday. “In case there was any doubt about what is happening in Chivas: Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez returned to train with the first team, but they are still not taken into account by the coaching staff. They will not be in the call to face Puebla,” commented the journalist from Fox Sports.
One of the big problems that players have regarding their near future is whether or not they will play in the coming months. Especially Alexis Vega who has eight months left on his contract, so he could join his new club for free, but with great inactivity.
On the other hand, so that the ‘Chicote‘ and Vega can play with Chivas in the first team in the remainder of Apertura 2023 must receive full permission from Amaury Vergaraaccording to the journalist Cesar Huerta. According to this reporter, the owner of Guadalajara is very upset by everything that happened with the players. So it would be a matter of time to analyze the situation.
