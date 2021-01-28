At this moment, and perhaps for a short time, Xbox Series X Stock is available in Amazon Mexico. With all the Stock problems that the new generation consoles have had, and also with the announcements that these problems will continue until beyond the middle of the year. However, during this month Stock has been constantly arriving at the different stores, so many have managed to have the console they have wanted so much.

The Xbox Series X has so far proven to be a powerful console, but not only that. It has also proven to be the quietest, and with the best backup services, plus an incredible catalog available to it. Even more so after the announcement that free to play games will no longer need Gold.

Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer up for auction

Available Stock Xbox Series X in Amazon Mexico

If you are one of those who have not been able to buy your console for Xbox Series X Stock Issues, then this may be your chance. Mexico has always been an important place for the brand, and in fact, it is one of the countries where Xbox has the most presence. Although during 2020, in general Xbox was one of the best-selling consoles, having 57% of the market share in the US, which is undoubtedly great news.

Today it was officially launched The Medium which is available day one on Xbox Game Pass. This game is the first exclusive game of the new generation and also exclusive to Xbox consoles, with which Bloober Team shows what the Xbox Series X can do.

Insider claims the Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive until 2026

Last updated on 2021-01-10. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.