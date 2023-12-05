Club América is in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament where it will face Atlético de San Luis, a former club led by its current coach André Jardinea team that has just given the surprise against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
For the series the azulcrema team will have its almost complete squad, after Kevin Alvarez will be ready to play, only the Uruguayan will be absent Brian Rodriguez who is barely training with the ball.
According to information from TUDN, his rehabilitation process has progressed satisfactorily, but they see no chance of him having minutes in the semifinals against Potosinos. In fact, the Brazilian strategist confessed to the media that he has been surprised by his evolution, however, it will still not be enough to see him in action.
The skilled Uruguayan winger was injured on Matchday 14 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, after receiving a tackle from the Mexican Jesus Gallardo.
Unfortunately for the player, the injury came at his best moment as a azulcrema footballer where he was receiving a lot of confidence from the coaching staff, because in this Apertura 2023, he played 897 minutes, divided into 14 games, 10 of them as a starter. Furthermore, he was able to score four goals.
From now on, the outlook looks complicated for the player to even reach a possible final of the eagle table, however, the player will continue working to have the possibility.
The first leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium field at 9:00 p.m., while the second leg will be on Saturday, December 9 at the Azteca Stadium at 8:00 p.m. hours.
