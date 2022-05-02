Urban plannerthe Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces the launch of the Lisbon urban plannerits most compact true wireless earbuds designed to date, available in a range of five trendy colors. At the price of € 49.90the Lisbon earphones combine functionality and personality and deliver impressive sound despite their size.

Your sound in color

Urbanista Lisbon earphones are available in five elegant shades that recall the feeling of light-heartedness of long summer days: Coral Peach (pastel red), Vanilla Cream (beige), Blush Pink (pink), Mint Green (green) e Midnight Black (black).

Lisbon earphones deliver impressive duration of nine hours and, while small, they are designed to pack a lot of strength in terms of sound for their size. “Urbanista’s sound track is designed to be strong in the bass without overpowering the crystal clear mids and sweet highs“, explains sound engineer Axel Grell who, among other products in the Urbanista range, designed the sound stage for the Urbanista Lisbon earphones: “We wanted to design a small, portable product that would perform above and beyond expectations for size and price, and the Lisbon earphones don’t disappoint.“.

Feel the power

Perfectly embodying the simplicity of Scandinavian design typical of Urbanista, the Lisbon earphones are elegant, compact and, above all, functional. With a portable charging caseweighing less than 30g, and earphones measuring just 18 x 16 x 14mm and weighing just 4g each, Urbanista Lisbon is likely the smallest bluetooth headset in the world.

They fit snugly and securely for an almost imperceptible listening experience. Anders Andreen, CEOcomments: “Urbanista Lisbon earphones are the perfect plus to our true wireless line. They may be the smallest product in our range, but the Lisbon earphones deliver undoubtedly powerful sound for their size. They are packed with features to complement an on-the-go lifestyle and we hope our customers enjoy this fun product as much as we do.“