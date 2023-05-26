Despite sinaloa It is on the list of states that are suffering with access to water, which is already being experienced this year as many communities struggle to obtain supplies. It seems that the problem does not exist in the state, since the use of this resource continues to be intensive They even overexploit it, which is why some experts consider that the red flags are already on because the liquid is running out, and that is recognized by the company itself. National Water Commissiona, so if there is no change of mind and make a more responsible use of water, the fate that awaits us later is that there will no longer be enough political will or money to reverse this fatal outcome.

being sinaloa a state where agricultural activity prevails, the use of water is mainly focused on covering that demand, when it should be domestic consumption that is in the high part; that is why now, also caused by the climate change, the dry seasons are getting longer, and the governments both municipal and state governments have to make great efforts to be able to bring the liquid to these families, when the ideal would be to work more on preventive measures that reduce the effects of the drought, as this tends to get worse.

Up to now, the state has invested 250 million pesos to be able to bring the liquid to 192 communities, a resource that has not only been used for drainage, drinking water and sewerage works, but also to build 60 wells, because that is how it is intended fight the phenomenon of drought, and although right now there are 66,000 inhabitants who require assistance in this sense, the number will surely continue to rise.

