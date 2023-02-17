The history of the automobile is full of attempts to reinvent the mechanics of the traditional alternating motion heat engine. From the Wankel rotary to the opposed pistons up to more recently the double connecting rod piston of Trascend Energy, internal combustion units have been constantly subjected to experiments. Among those who have taken up the challenge there is also the name of Avadi, a company based in the state of Washington which, starting from an intuition dating back twenty years ago, has developed a working prototype of an innovative power unit. The thermodynamics of the MA-250 engine is typical of a four-stroke engine, but the kinematics for converting thermal power into mechanics deviates from tradition, getting rid of the crankshaft and more than half of the moving parts.

The prototype created by Avadi sees a single piston which, like the most common heat engines, compresses the mixture in the chamber and is then pushed by combustion, giving rise to an alternating forward and reverse movement (image below, 1). The novelty lies in the mechanism with which this oscillating movement is converted into a rotation to be transmitted to the gearbox and to the wheels. In fact, the piston in turn pushes two connecting rods (2)each of which rotates a pinion or more simply a toothed gear (3).

As they rotate, the two pinions travel along a fixed ring anchored to the outer casing, causing the connecting rods, the piston and the entire platform to rotate with them around the main axis (4). The two sprockets also ensure a small transmission ratio, amplifying the torque output. The connecting rods, on the other hand, move in opposite directions, following what is presented as a “scissor movement” to attenuate vibrations. All in allconnecting rods and sprockets make up what has been renamed as “half-shaft”, whose rotational motion is transmitted up to the top cylinder. This leads to further reducing the mechanical parts present, in as the Avadi engine is devoid of valves, camshafts and the entire distribution system. In fact, the rotation of the cylinder and the roof of the combustion chamber is used to change the mixture, the movement of which opens and closes the doors responsible for the intake and exhaust processes. This principle is also used by Wankel and two-stroke engines.

Avadi claims that the MA-250 engine uses less than half the mechanical components of a traditional thermal, reducing friction losses and the power wasted to start them, to the benefit of mechanical efficiency. This is further enhanced by the double connecting rod mechanism, which cancels out the lateral forces that normally push the piston against the cylinder walls causing further mechanical losses and vibrations. Bench tests indeed show excellent performance values, with an overall efficiency exceeding 42%, compared to the 30-35% achieved by traditional thermals. Avadi has also provided some performance values, without specifying important references such as fuel used, displacement, compression ratio and more. The tested prototype is extremely compact with a weight of just 10.7kgmanaging to release 16 horses at 3700 rpm and 30Nm of torque at 3500rpm.

However, Avadi points out that the size and therefore the performance of the MA-250 engine is scalable. The possible applications in fact range from light aircraft to the naval sector, up to sectors outside mobility. In the road fieldthe MA-250 is proposed as a range extender for hybrid vehicles, like the Wankel engine used by Mazda on the new CX-60, but there is no shortage of possible uses on motorcycles, tricycles and quads. Avadi deserves credit for having given life to a new interpretation of a technology that has been widespread for over a century such as that of the combustion engine, which however remains to be seen if it will be accepted by an industry that is less and less inclined to invest in thermal energy.