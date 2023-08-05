One click on an internet ad offering an office job was enough for Ava, a 17-year-old Colombian girl emotionally disturbed by a traumatic childhood plagued by violence and a brain injury caused by a complicated birth, to end up captured by a sex trafficking network based in Spain. His story is what the documentarians Mabel Lozano and Isabel Peña led a short film of the same name to denounce that women and girls with disabilities are also in the crosshairs of pimps. “They even come to be more appreciated by those seeking paid sex who seek to exercise power and submission,” explains Lozano, who is also an activist against prostitution.

They contacted Ava, convinced her to take a bus to Palencia and then they waited for her to take her to a duplex on whose second floor her ordeal would begin. They forced her to remove the battery from her phone, dressed her in tight clothing, and locked her up with other girls who, like her, would prostitute her. Every day, about 20 men came to have sex with the girls. She “She was exploited from the first minute. There was no waiting and there were no truces ”, she recounts in the documentary María, Ava’s adoptive mother.“ I don’t know how I could resist ”, she questions herself.

For this reason, Lozano regrets that when talking about sex trafficking, one only thinks of sexually transmitted diseases or the process of social reintegration of women. “It is not taken into account that many of them have unidentified intellectual disabilities that can pass as post-traumatic stress.” And he adds that many of them have been recruited because of “their deep social vulnerability, because we live in a system that has not been able to protect them.”

“Ava was held in a room where there were eight bunk beds – what I call patera rooms. One woman left, another entered. They slept crowded together, they were drugged, they had only one meal a day…”, says Lozano, while he emphasizes that this is not an isolated story. “If this is a reality, it is because there is a demand for and consumption of women with disabilities in prostitution. Just look at the pornography pages. There is even a category that offers sex scenes with disabled women. And there are forums where it is discussed if someone drools or has childish behavior ”, denounces Natalia Massecoordinator of the Women program of the Apip-Acam Foundation, which carries out its activity in Spain.

“Many of these women lack the autonomy to make their own decisions. They depend on their legal guardians, experience violence within the home due to the very fact of having a disability, and are isolated from affective, emotional, and sexual education.” Maryangel García-Ramos, Executive Director of Women Enabled International (WEI)

For Massé, Ava’s reality is not unknown. The organization she works for serves more than 2,000 female survivors of sex trafficking. Many, says the expert, have mental and emotional disorders that have been aggravated by the violence experienced after prostitution. Sofia, from Nigeria, has 65% Intellectual Disability and Dissociative Disorder; Mercedes, from Spain, has 38% intellectual disability; Laura, also a Nigerian, suffers from hallucinations — although her degree of disability has not been detected — and she attributes her symptoms to voodoo. “All of them have been forced into prostitution, sometimes by their own relatives and, other times, by people who deceived them, making them believe that they would have a job, a bit of independence. And these are not exceptional cases ”, ditch Massé.

The Mexican Maryangel García-Ramos, executive director of Women Enabled International (WEI), a global organization dedicated to promoting the rights of women and girls with disabilities, launches a striking response: “Women with disabilities have up to three times more likely to experience violence for two reasons: because they have a disability and because they are women. This includes being victims of trafficking, forced sterilization, mistreatment, and institutional abandonment.”

Poverty, lack of employment, lack of access to educational opportunities and gender stereotypes are a cocktail that exacerbates violence against this group. “Many of these women lack the autonomy to make their own decisions,” says García-Ramos. “They depend on their legal guardians, several experience continuous violence within the home due to the very fact of having a disability and are isolated from an affective, emotional and sexual education.” The Argentinian Sofía Minieri, WEI’s legal advisor, adds: “All of this prevents them from becoming aware of their rights, exploitation and its dangers, and makes it difficult for them to self-identify as victims and makes it easier for traffickers to manipulate them.”

Invisible even in figures

According to data from a report from the International Labor Organization and the World Organization for Migration, of the more than six million survivors of sex trafficking in 2021, 4.9 million are women; However, García warns, it is not recorded how many of them have disabilities. “If we do not appear in the figures, it does not mean that this does not happen to us, quite the opposite, it means that there are no protocols for prevention or care, and even less for justice for survivors of sex trafficking with disabilities,” he says. Garcia Ramos, from WEI.

For Isabel Caballero, coordinator of the women’s rights area of ​​the Spanish Committee of Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (Cermi), the origin of discrimination sits around the taboos and myths about its sexuality. The specialist comments that even today, it is still believed that people with intellectual disabilities “are either asexual or, on the contrary, they are hypersexual. For this reason, even the police or judges assume that they are exempt from being captured by sex trafficking networks, because it is thought that they do not attract or simply that this does not happen.

Stereotypes, says Caballero, are justified by invoking sociocultural and religious customs and values. A 2016 study by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities United Nations analyzed the discrimination that women and girls with disabilities suffer globally. In several countries, the document noted, “girls are more prone to mercy killing that children with disabilities because their families are not willing to raise a girl with a disability”; while in other cases, the marriage of girls with intellectual disabilities “is justified under the pretext of giving them security, attention and financing in the future.”

According to Caballero, the lack of information and training of specialized professionals who deal with sexual trafficking and disability makes it more difficult to prevent, detect, and seek justice for survivors. “When they report violence or manage to flee trafficking networks, they face disbelief and dismissal of allegations from police, prosecutors and courts.”

Ava was held by the sex trafficking network for a little over a week, and it was Maria, her adoptive mother, who lobbied to expedite her search. Now, says María, she “has not been able to study anything, concentrate on anything. The aftermath was greatly aggravated. Her life was cut short. I have also made myself vulnerable like her and we both walk vulnerable ”.

