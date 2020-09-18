A.Max is the pop star of the moment, a role model for Generation Z. So before two old editors ask the questions, Zoë, 12, was allowed to run for WELT. It became a conversation between a strong girl and a strong woman.

WORLD: One of your hits is called “Not Your Barbie Girl”. Why did you want a rewrite of the older song by the band “Aqua” called “I’ma Barbie girl”?

Max: When I first heard the original, I liked the melody, but didn’t like the message. So: That someone’s girl is the Barbie girl. I think it’s important for the younger generation to be self-confident in this regard. I am very confident that this will be achieved. I think we’re a little smarter than previous generations.

WORLD: What do you mean?