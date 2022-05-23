The government’s main social assistance program, Auxílio Brasil created a waiting list of more than 1.3 million people in March.

According to a study by the National Council of Municipalities (CNM) published by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, this list has been increasing month by month. In January, the Ministry of Citizenship even said that the queue was empty. By February, that number had risen to 1 million.

The aid queue is formed by people who have applied to receive the benefit, but have not yet been approved in the so-called CadÚnico. There is also a chance these numbers are even higher because of underreporting.

According to the CNM study, 8,000 of the families waiting are on the streets and should be given priority in the registry. In addition, 233,000 families have children up to four years old. Municipalities are responsible for the initial registration of beneficiaries.

queue of queue

The Brazilian Basic Income Network (RBRB) warns that there is also an additional problem, which is the so-called “queue of the queue”, composed of people in such serious vulnerability that they were not even able to complete their registrations at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras) cities and are not even part of the official queue.

According to Estadão, in a meeting that the network held with the Ministry of Citizenship, the organization’s president, Leonardo Ferreira, said that the ministry does not deny that the queue is already over 1 million people. The government, however, would be making it difficult to access this data, according to the RBRB.