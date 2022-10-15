





The federal government announced this week the 12 banks authorized to carry out the payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC). The operation allows citizens to have the installments of loans contracted with financial institutions directly deducted from the source paying the social benefits.

The consigned amount is limited to up to 40% of the transfer of Auxílio Brasil, within a maximum period of 24 months. The interest limit is 3.5% per month. Among the country’s large banks, only Caixa Econômica Federal adopted the modality. At Caixa, 23,500 contracts of the modality were signed and more than R$ 61 million made available in the credit line, until Tuesday (11). The rate is 3.45% am and installments of at least R$15.

Caixa explained that it is forbidden for financial institutions to offer a grace period for the payment of the first installment and the collection of a Credit Opening Fee (TAC) or any other administrative fee.

Caixa customers who wish to take out the loan must have the benefit active and receiving it for more than 90 days. In addition, they need to be eligible for the other rules of this credit line, which can be consulted on the Consignado Auxílio page, on the bank’s website.

In addition to Caixa, see the other 11 banks that can offer the payroll loan:

Banco Agibank S/A

Banco Crefisa S/A

Banco Daycoval S/A

Banco Pan S/A

Banco Safra S/A

Capital Consig Sociedade de Crédito Direto S/A

Facta Financeira S/A Credit, Financing and Investment

Pintos S/A Credits

QI Sociedade de Crédito Direto S/A

Value Sociedade de Crédito Direto S/A

Zema Credit, Financing and Investment S/A







