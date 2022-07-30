





Payment of Auxílio Brasil for the month of August begins on the 9th for beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) of 1 (one). The value of Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 600 per month until December. In August, payments will continue until the 22nd, for the last group of the month, with the end of NIS zero.

Families in extreme poverty and families in poverty are entitled to the benefit. To be eligible, families need to meet eligibility criteria, have their data updated in the Cadastro Único in the last 24 months and cannot have divergent information between those declared in the registry and those from other federal databases.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty with a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

See the August calendar:

NIS with end 1 – 08/09

NIS with end 2 – 08/10

NIS with end 3 – 08/11

NIS with end 4 – 08/12

NIS with end 5 – 08/15

NIS with end 6 – 08/16

NIS with end 7 – 08/17

NIS with end 8 – 08/18

NIS with end 9 – 08/19

NIS with ending 0 – 08/22



