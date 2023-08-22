A number of employers and heads of families complained to «Emirates Today» that some domestic workers, especially domestic workers, did not adhere to the daily working hours.

They said that some workers evade the peak time of domestic work, claiming that the law gives them the right to rest time.

Some of them stated that they went to the recruitment offices with which they contracted with complaints against their maids, asking them to guide and instruct them not to leave their work duties whenever they want, without taking into account the circumstances of the employers, noting that “the workers deliberately raise problems regarding their right to rest hours, at the time of invitations or when receiving visitors, Because they feel that the work may double for them.

For its part, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that “the state has a strong legal system that promotes and regulates work relations in the domestic service workers sector, especially as it defines the responsibilities of the parties to the work relationship in a way that preserves their rights and obligations in a balanced manner, and ensures the provision of an appropriate work environment for domestic workers, in accordance with legislation.” applicable in the country.

The Ministry stated, on its official website, that regulating the working hours of domestic and domestic workers and the daily rest time is an inherent right of the employer, as required by the nature of the work or the need of the house, provided that the daily rest for the domestic worker is not less than 12 hours, provided that it is eight. At least “continuous” hours, and that the times that the domestic worker spends without work, resting or eating are not included in the actual working hours.

The Ministry stated that the domestic worker has the right to a weekly rest day, which is determined by agreement between him and the employer, and the employer may employ the worker on the weekly rest day, provided that he has the right to a rest day alternative to the day on which he committed to work or obtain cash compensation equivalent to his wage. For that day, taking into account that the worker does not work for more than two days of rest in two consecutive weeks, unless otherwise agreed.

The domestic worker has the right to leave work without any accountability in three cases, while preserving his rights, after two weeks of notifying the Ministry of any of these cases, and the employer’s failure to address the reasons for leaving work, the first of which is reducing the worker’s wages from the wage agreed upon and indicated in the employment contract, as well as The employer’s failure to fulfill his obligations according to the work contract, and the worker has the right to leave work without warning if the employer or his representative assaults him by beating, humiliation, or any form of sexual assault punishable under the legislation in force in the country.

In all cases, the domestic worker must inform the competent authorities immediately after the assault occurred, and notify the Ministry within three days from the date of leaving work.

And she stated that the helper must in all cases refer to the auxiliary labor recruitment office that recruited him to stay in it, or determine another place to stay in it, specifying the means of communication with him and notifying the Ministry of that, stressing that in any of the aforementioned cases of leaving work, and without prejudice to the right of the worker If the helper retains his rights for the duration of his work, the helper may move to a new employer or leave the country.

And she stressed that the domestic worker may not work for anyone other than the employer or the beneficiary specified in the employment contract, except in accordance with the procedures specified by the Ministry, while allowing the domestic worker to work for any of the employer’s relatives up to the second degree, with the consent of the domestic worker.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of the obligation of the employer and domestic labor recruitment offices to inform the domestic worker, when hiring him, of the dangers of his profession and the means of prevention that he must take, and to provide him with personal and preventive protection against work hazards and occupational diseases, such as clothes, gloves, shoes and other tools and means that guarantee his health and physical safety. .

The employer is also obligated to provide the necessary measures to protect the worker from the risks and diseases that result from work.

She explained that the assistant worker must adhere to the instructions related to precautions for work security and safety, use the means of prevention, and undertake to take care of what is in his possession, and it is prohibited for him to take any action that leads to his failure to implement the mentioned instructions, or to misuse the means designed to protect his health and safety, or to harm Damage and destruction by these means.

Settlement of Disputes

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that in the event of a dispute between the domestic worker and the employer, and failure to settle it amicably, they must refer it to it through the channels it determines, in order to present the dispute to the competent department, or any other entity it determines, in order to inform the two parties of the complaint to attend. in front of her.

She pointed out that the competent legal researcher, after hearing the statement of the two parties, proposes reconciliation to them in accordance with the rules in force in the Ministry. The complainant shall notify the Ministry of what is being done in the matter of examining the case and ruling thereon.

The ministry said that it has the right to issue a decision specifying the controls and procedures to be followed in the event that the labor dispute leads to the cessation of the domestic worker from practicing his work with the employer, while the auxiliary worker whose work permit has been canceled or expired must adjust his status or leave the country, according to Laws, regulations and decisions in force in the country.