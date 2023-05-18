PSG travels to Auxerre for matchday 36 of Ligue 1 in a match that at first doesn’t seem too momentous, but could mean proclaiming themselves Ligue 1 champions this weekend if they win the match. Auxerre will fight the game until the end because they are on the verge of relegation and a victory could mean salvation. Here is all the information about Sunday’s game:
In which stadium is Auxerre vs PSG played?
City: auxerre
Stadium: Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps
Date: Sunday May 21
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
How can you watch Auxerre vs PSG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain
live streaming:DAZN
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
More news about the European leagues
How can you watch Auxerre vs PSG on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
live streaming: fuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stade Brestois
|
1-0 loss
|
league 1
|
clermont
|
1-1 draw
|
league 1
|
Olympic Marseille
|
2-1 loss
|
league 1
|
Lille
|
1-1 draw
|
league 1
|
nantes
|
2-1 win
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ajaccio
|
5-0 win
|
league 1
|
Troyes
|
1-3 win
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
1-3 loss
|
league 1
|
Angers
|
1-2 win
|
league 1
|
Lenses
|
3-1 win
|
league 1
Auxerre has made its stadium a fortress in recent days. In Ligue 1, they have not lost at home since the January 29 loss against Montpellier. For Sunday, neither Elisha Owusu neither Ruiz-Atil They will be available, but they are casualties that do not come as a surprise since they have not played since January. For the rest, the template will be available in its entirety.
Injuries have plagued PSG all season. 5 starters from the Parisian team will miss Sunday’s match in which they can emerge as league champions. Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, neymar and nuno mendes will be out due to injury, while achraf he misses the game after being sent off last week.
Auxerre: Radu; Raveloson, Jeanvier, Jubal, and Isaak, Gideon Mensah; M’Changama, Birama Toure, Massengo; Nuno Da Costa, Gauthier Hein.
psg: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Danilo, Bernat; Verratti, Fabian; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.
Auxerre 1-1 PSG
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Auxerre #PSG #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply