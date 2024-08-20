Free-to-air television is stuck in time. On the one hand, the fear of taking risks leads channels to bet again and again on formats that have already been successful in previous years. In this way, they also manage to create a feeling of familiarity in viewers. What any programme seeks is to integrate itself into the daily life of viewers: to watch Pasapalabra, Know and win either The anthill It’s as routine as making the bed, preparing food or brushing your teeth. On the other hand, there are not many formats that manage to keep the viewer coming back again and again, not just every day or every week, but even every year.

Along with a good handful of new releases (which we will review in another article), this year’s programming on the main free-to-air channels will include many old acquaintances. One of them will be the return of political talk shows. 59 seconds La 1. In October, it will be 20 years since the premiere of this format, which had eight seasons and 282 programmes aired until it ended in 2012. The journalist Gemma Nierga will be in charge of moderating this resurrection of the format, taking over from María Casado, Ana Pastor and Mamen Mendizábal, the previous presenters. The peculiarity of this discussion was that the participants only had 59 seconds to express their opinion before their microphone was lowered and left them speechless. According to the public channel, one of the novelties will be the participation of the public live, who will also have 59 seconds to give their opinion.

The ninth installment of MasterChef Celebrity The show on La 1 is also scheduled for this autumn. The celebrities who will compete in the kitchen this time are Pitingo, Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú, Cristina Cifuentes, Hiba Abouk, Francis Lorenzo, María León, Itziar Miranda, Rubén Ochandiano, Jose Lamuño, Nerea Garmendia, Pelayo Díaz, Marina Rivers, Inés Hernand, José Luis Cano, Raúl Gómez and Topacio Fresh. Although its audience figures are already far from the great figures it achieved in its beginnings back in 2016, the eighth edition closed with an average share of 15.9% and MasterChefin its different editions and fueled by the usual controversies, continues to be one of the few formats that ensures good follow-up figures for La 1. Another old acquaintance that returns is Bake Off, the contest that seeks the best pastry chef and that in its first season on the public channel obtained an average share of 11.1%. And coming from Movistar Plus+, it lands on La 1 That’s My Jam: Let the rhythm not stopa musical competition presented by Arturo Valls.

The foundations of Antena 3’s success are based on established and solid programming that has the support of the public. And if something works, why touch it? Among the proposals that the Atresmedia channel has in its portfolio is the 11th edition of The Voicean international format that arrived in Spain through Telecinco and that has been on Antena 3 since 2019. Although it is far from the 33.9% share it averaged in its first installment (it was 2012 and the television ecosystem was different), the 16.9% share it achieved last year was enough for it to continue being one of the most followed formats in the world. prime time Spanish: Another title that is already ready to see the light is Mask SingerThis will be the fourth edition of the Spanish adaptation of the Korean format in which celebrities sing hidden behind large costumes while several judges, and the audience at home, try to find out their identities. The third edition still had wide support from the public with an average share of 17.1%.

If there is a return this fall that will undoubtedly make noise, it is that of Big Brother. He reality The quintessential bullfight show, which premiered in Spain 24 years ago, is back with unknown participants for the first time since 2017. That year, a contestant was expelled for abusing another participant. After the trial (the accused was sentenced to 15 months in prison), the network has decided to give the format a new chance in its original version, without celebrities, and with the intention of returning to its origins. Jorge Javier Vázquez will be the the presenter of the galas main topics and Ion Aramendi will lead the debates.

Three other Telecinco bets for this autumn are returns of old acquaintances. On the one hand, the series Interviews will air its fourth and final season to put an end to the adventures in a troubled neighborhood of Tirso, the character played by Jose Coronado. Got Talent The show arrived on Telecinco in 2016 and has already aired for 10 seasons. Although its audiences have also suffered in recent years, the ninth edition closed with an average of 12.4% share, above the channel’s average. This year, Tamara Falcó has joined the judging team after Edurne left. And another new addition to Telecinco’s lineup will be the contest The weakest rival, format that aired on TVE between 2002 and 2004. Its return will have Luján Argüelles as presenter, and in it, famous contestants must work as a team to increase a prize that will go to an NGO.

Argüelles will also be in charge of a classic Cuatro show, Who wants to marry my son? The dating show in which five singles look for a partner with advice from their mothers is back with its sixth season after a seven-year break. Its last edition so far, in 2017, brought together more than a million viewers on average and an 8.1% share. Another return on Cuatro this autumn will be that of Jesús Calleja with what will be the tenth season of I’m flyingthe programme in which the presenter and adventurer visits villages in Spain with his helicopter. And two already known contests that will soon return to television thanks to the Mediaset channel will be He knows it, he doesn’t know itthe general culture quiz show for passers-by that will now be presented by Xuso Jones and that will be broadcast from Monday, August 26, from Monday to Friday at 6:00 p.m., and Boom!, from Antena 3, where it aired until 2022, and now hosted by Christian Gálvez, with no premiere date yet.

La Sexta’s nightly schedule will also be filled with old acquaintances. Alberto Chicote returns with Nightmare in the kitchena program with which the chef has been visiting failing restaurants since 2012 to help them get back on their feet. Another classic that is also scheduled to make a comeback in the coming months is SavedThe reporting format, which was born in 2008 with Jordi Évole as its visible face and whose replacement was taken over by Gonzo in 2019, remains one of La Sexta’s most recognizable brands and one of the spaces that continues to capture the public’s attention consistently.

