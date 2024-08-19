The television season that begins in September will have its central duel from Monday to Thursday at 10:00 p.m. The proposal that starts just after the evening news is known in the audiovisual industry as prime time accessalthough in reality the data shows that this is the true prime time, the authentic one prime time. Between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. is the time of day when most viewers are watching television at the same time. Hence the importance of having a proposal that attracts the largest possible audience and serves, in turn, to boost the audience of the programme that follows, the main bet of the day.

Paradoxically, although since it is the time slot with the highest consumption it could be understood that it is the time slot with the greatest competition, until recently La 1 and Telecinco seemed to have thrown in the towel. The anthillthe program hosted by Pablo Motos since 2006 (first on Cuatro and since 2011 on Antena 3), has been the leader in that time slot for 10 years, and many days it is the most watched program on all of television in Spain. Unaffected by the controversies that occasionally arise due to its content, last season The anthill It led its time slot 95% of the time, with an average of 15.6% share and 2.1 million viewers. Its success is beyond dispute.

The two most watched channels after Antena 3, Telecinco and La 1, have decided to arm themselves for the battle and try to get a piece of the cake in this coveted time slot. The first to make a move was the public television. Its moves to hire David Broncano led to one of the biggest institutional crises seen in RTVE in recent times. The negotiations prior to the approval of the signing led to the departures of the then interim president of the corporation, Elena Sánchez, the director of general content, José Pablo López, and the general secretary, Alfonso Morales. Days later, the contract was approved for two seasons at a rate of 14 million euros each. With this money, one hundred and fifty episodes will be produced per year at a cost of 90,000 euros each (considerably less than the approximately 130,000 euros per episode of the series). 4 starswhich it will replace).

What Broncano’s programme will consist of is still a mystery. Not even its title has been officially announced. The only preview so far was broadcast during the Euro Cup final with the phrase “Broncano, now for everyone”. It does seem clear that the move to public television will make the format that has made him popular, The resistancewhich has been presented on Movistar Plus+ since 2018, has to undergo adjustments. Along with Broncano, the rest of his team, including Jorge Ponce, Ricardo Castella and Grison, will move to La 1, in addition to other collaborators who will join. According to RTVE, It will be a “streetwise, rogue and transgressive proposal” that will feature interviews with “top-level” guests. It also seems that one of the objectives is to attract young audiences, who are the most distant from traditional television.

In May, the other bombshell related to this time slot was dropped: Telecinco signed the imitator and presenter Carlos Latre to host his own program and face Motos and Broncano. Latre was one of the regular collaborators of The anthill with his imitations of current figures, as well as being a jury member Your face sounds familiar to meanother of Antena 3’s star formats. The competition stole one of Atresmedia’s most popular faces. One who became famous on the Mediaset channel, with Martian Chroniclesand which created several short-duration formats for Telecinco, such as Latrevision. Your new program already has a title, Babylon Showand Your promotion is underwaywith several videos announcing the arrival of the imitator to the channel and in which he gives life to characters such as King Juan Carlos, Argentine President Javier Milei or the socialite Tamara Falco.

Babylon Show It is announced, in the words of Mediaset, as a live format that will have space for “current events, humor, great guests” and that will have interviews and collaborators, emphasizing humor, the strong point of its presenter. Among its collaborators will be the actress Marta Torné, the stylist Josie, the actor Rafa Maza, the actor Raúl Maro and the impersonator Leonor Lavado, popular for her videos on social networks. As in the case of Broncano’s program, its content is still a mystery, so it is not yet known how three spaces will differ, which will compete not only for the same audience, but also for the guests, since all three seem to have an interview as their central axis.

Settled alternatives

On the other hand, Cuatro and La Sexta will remain the discordant notes. Both have a very loyal audience that allows them to achieve good results day after day. The quotes from First Dates Presented by Carlos Sobera, they have been established on Cuatro’s schedule since 2016 with a legion of loyal fans who easily place the programme at around 9% share. The Intermission has been on the air for even longer, since the beginnings of La Sexta in 2006, reviewing daily news with a satirical eye. The programme presented by El Gran Wyoming usually has over 7% of the share, although it easily exceeds it when the political news is hectic, something that happens frequently in recent times.

This will be a new attempt by Telecinco and La 1 to face the seemingly unbeatable The anthill. Last year, Mediaset tried it with Chinese tales, format that meant the return of Jorge Javier Vázquez after the end of Save me and months of absence from television. However, it barely lasted three weeks on the air: after stumbling in its content without finding the tone or connecting with the public, it was abruptly eliminated. Since April 2023, La 1 broadcast the daily series at that time 4 stars, which has had an average share of around 7.5% since its premiere. Although the exact date of its finale has not yet been announced, the team said goodbye to the series on social media when filming ended in June.

