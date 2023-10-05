Autumn | The weather takes a chilling turn

Due to night frosts, those who are on the move at night or early should be alert for black ice, says Foreca’s on-call meteorologist Anna Latvala.

Unusually after the warm autumn weather, there is finally a turn to the cold. For the rest of the week there are even night frosts, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

“Yes, it feels cold after warm weather,” says Latvala.

On Thursday, the weather will be quite dusty and sunny in most of the country. During the day on the south coast it is still around ten degrees. In the northern parts of the country, the mornings are already dawning with freezing temperatures.

On the night before Friday, the central and northern parts of the country will experience freezing temperatures, when cold air flows into Finland from the north.

According to Foreca’s forecast, the weather will remain cloudy even during the day on Friday, even though the sun is shining. Temperatures of 4–8 degrees are expected in the southern parts of the country as well.

In the evening of the same day, a rain area will arrive in Finland, bringing heavy rains to the country. Most of the rain comes as water.

“In theory, the whole country can get a little bit of sleet. The greatest opportunity for this is in the northern and central parts of the country,” says Latvala.

Night frosts bring with them the danger of black ice. However, black ice requires moisture, so it is likely that there is only very localized ice.

“For example, bridges are places that get cold easily, so if you’re driving at night or early, you should be calm in traffic.”

Also the wind will intensify towards the weekend.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for strong winds and a northern storm for the Gulf of Finland and the North Baltic Sea. There may also be storm gusts in land areas, especially on the south coast.

Due to the rains and wind, the temperature in the south does not necessarily drop to freezing at night, but hovers around 0–3 degrees.

The rainy weather will continue until Saturday, but the rains will slowly turn into deafening ones. The rain area is slowly receding to the eastern parts of the country.

Show as if the cool turn remains permanent. In the forecasts for next week, the weather seems to continue to be similar.

“The arriving low pressure areas may sometimes raise the night temperatures to the plus side, but yes, the southern parts of the country are now starting to be close to the usual October temperatures. It’s a little cooler than usual in the north.”

For example, at Savukoski in Lapland, 7 degrees below zero was measured the night before Thursday. At the end of the week, the readings are widely below zero in Lapland.