He who does not risk, does not win. Although television channels find it difficult to take risks and innovate, sometimes it is necessary to air out the programming and shake things up, especially if what is there does not work completely and better results are sought. In addition to the arrivals of David Broncano and Carlos Latre in the evenings of La 1 and Telecinco and old acquaintances who return for another year, such as Big Brother, The Voice either MasterChef Celebritythe main free-to-air channels bring other entertainment and fiction premieres to keep the public’s attention and recover lost audiences.

More information

La 1 brings several fiction series among its premieres this fall. The first one has already aired several episodes, Scarbased on the novel of the same name by Juan Gómez-Jurado, with Milena Radulovic, Juanlu González and Luis Fernández as protagonists. The lawyers, Paula Usero, Elisabet Casanovas, Irene Escolar and Almudena Pascual play the labor lawyers Lola González, Cristina Almeida, Manuela Carmena and Paca Sauquillo, survivors of the Atocha lawyers massacre in 1977. In addition, the public channel already has in its portfolio Detective Toure, starring Malcolm Trevino-Sitté; thriller Internal Affairsset in a neighborhood police station in Madrid in the seventies; the production Ena. about Queen Victoria Eugenia, the wife of Alfonso XIII; the police Weiss & Morales, with 90-minute episodes and Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Katia Fellin as protagonists; and the daily series Wild valley, whose promotion has intensified in recent days. None of these have yet confirmed a release date.

La 1’s mornings have also brought changes. Adela González has taken over Morning people replacing Jaime Cantizano. And the end of Now or never It seems that there will be room for the premiere of the contest The grand prize of cooking. In the format of Argentine origin, 16 amateur cooks participate divided into two teams that face various tests to demonstrate their creativity, technical ability and ability to concentrate. Another novelty that is already being announced will be The Morancos route, where comedians César and Jorge Cadaval will travel through Spanish towns on a route that goes from Seville to Santiago to meet peculiar characters and participate in traditional local jobs. It is unknown where this format, which is reminiscent of The countryman, of which Jorge Cadaval himself was the protagonist of an edition on La 1. The contest will also be released The connection, with Lara Álvarez as presenter. And a talent search program is in preparation with the copla as the protagonist still untitled but whose casting has already been launched.

More information

Antena 3 has several cards up its sleeve that it could play in the coming weeks. One of them is Lopez and Leal against the channel. The adaptation of Beat the Channel, The show, which premiered in Germany in 2019 and has captured the attention of the international market, will premiere on Wednesday 4 (22.45). Iñaki López and Roberto Leal face physical and mental challenges with Eva González as master of ceremonies. The winner will have time in front of the camera to do or say whatever he wants and the loser will be at the service of the network for a full day.

Antena 3 also has two new fiction shows in the queue. The Turkish series A new life It is a story of love, hate and class struggle with an arranged marriage at its center. And the Spanish Beguines It has already premiered on the Atresplayer platform and is planned to be the next national fiction from the company to be released in open access. Starring Amaia Aberasturi and Yon González, it tells a story of forbidden love in Segovia in 1559.

Although among the titles that Telecinco confirms to this newspaper within its autumn proposals there is none that is purely a premiere beyond Babylon Show of Latre and the returns of Big Brother, The Weakest Rival, Got Talent and Interviewsmany eyes will be directed towards the performance of Jorge’s diary. The programme premiered at the end of July and has not been able to take off since then, weighed down by the competition of the Olympic Games in its first weeks and by the usual drop in television consumption in August. In September, and with more than a month of filming, its test of fire will arrive. It also has the series The Favourite 1922the first fiction from Bambú Producciones for Mediaset, with no confirmed release date.

Two other new features that will be added to the television schedule in the coming months will arrive on La Sexta. The piano adapts a format that was born in the United Kingdom last year and has already accumulated international awards. Its objective is to find the best amateur pianist by inviting artists to sit at pianos in public places while, without their knowledge, their performances are listened to secretly by acclaimed pianists who will evaluate their interpretations. The program will be presented by Ruth Lorenzo and among the judges will be Pablo López and Mika. And the true crime will be the protagonist of #Casea documentary series about real crimes that occurred in Spain over the last two decades. The series will be directed by journalists Carlos Quílez, Beatriz Osa and Cruz Morcillo.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.