Sie erwarten jetzt für 2024 das zweite Rezessionsjahr hintereinander. Im laufenden Jahr werde das Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) nicht – wie im März berechnet – minimal um 0,1 Prozent wachsen, sondern um den gleichen Wert schrumpfen. Vor einem Jahr waren für 2024 noch 1,3 Prozent vorausgesagt worden. Für 2025 prognostizieren die Fachleute jetzt ein Plus von 0,8 Prozent statt 1,4 Prozent wie im Frühjahr. Im Folgejahr 2026, am Ende des Prognosezeitraums, sei mit 1,3 Prozent zu rechnen.

2023 war das BIP schon einmal geschrumpft, um real 0,3 Prozent. Die deutsche Wirtschaft trete nun schon seit zwei Jahren auf der Stelle, fasste es Geraldine Dany-Knedlik vom Deutschen Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung (DIW) in Berlin zusammen. Zwar dürfte in den kommenden Quartalen eine langsame Erholung einsetzen, getragen vom privaten Verbrauch. Aber an den Aufwärtstrend aus der Zeit vor der Corona-Pandemie werde Deutschland so schnell nicht wieder anknüpfen. Die langfristigen Wirtschaftsaussichten seien „gedämpft“, so Dany-Knedlik.

Wachstumsinitiative der Ampelregierung ändert nichts

Das liege an der strukturellen Anpassung an die Dekarbonisierung, die Digitalisierung und an den demographischen Wandel sowie am stärkeren internationalen Wettbewerb. Letzteres gelte besonders für China, dem eine unlautere Exportförderung vorgeworfen wird. Die theoretisch mögliche langfristige Expansion der deutschen Wirtschaft ohne konjunkturelle Schwankungen habe seit der Pandemie nach unten korrigiert werden müssen. Dieses Potentialwachstum bei normaler Auslastung der Produktionskapazitäten liege 2024 um fast vier Prozent niedriger, als 2019 prognostiziert.

Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Oliver Holtemöller from the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) made it clear that the traffic light government’s growth initiative passed in September did not change the gloomy outlook. The 49 points were detailed. “But the problems facing the German economy are of a very fundamental nature.” In the years 2011 to 2019, between the financial crisis and the pandemic, the growth rate averaged 1.4 percent per year. “We are now at less than half that,” said Holtemöller, “and we have to assume that this process will continue.”

Accepting lower growth

The fact that demographics mean that more older people are leaving the labor market than young people are entering it is evidence of the ongoing decline. Even if the growth initiative achieves the 0.5 percentage point boost expected by the government – which scientists doubt – that is only a drop in the ocean. “No matter what we do politically, we cannot expect that we will return to the higher growth rates of the past,” says Holtemöller. “We have to accept that economic growth will be much lower in the coming years.”

The economists made it clear that only a few of the government’s 49 points are already in force and will take effect in the new year. In addition, the growth initiative contains relief measures that were already decided on earlier and have long since been incorporated into the forecasts, such as compensation for bracket creep, i.e. the adjustment of tax values ​​to inflation.

Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) highlighted the positive fact that the government’s initiative was at least “not a short-term economic stimulus program.” “From this perspective, the federal government is clearly on the right track.” However, there are also major political projects that are running counter to the recovery, such as the second pension package. “This is unlikely to help make Germany more attractive as an immigration country for qualified workers.” The package actually counteracts the immigration relief measures from the growth initiative.

“This is a unique effect”

In addition, political decisions such as the Collective Bargaining Act create new bureaucracy that one actually wants to curb. The same applies to the design of the possibility of achieving immigration through temporary work. In some contrast to Kooths, Timo Wollmershäuser from the Ifo Institute in Munich pointed out that most of the measures from the growth initiative do not have a lasting effect, but fizzle out in the short term. He included the planned increase in the supply of labor, for example by allowing pensioners to work longer. “That is a one-off effect,” said the economist, “but that’s it.” Wollmershäuser expects economic growth to be just 0.4 percent by the end of the decade.

The autumn report of the six institutes criticizes the lack of reliability of political decisions, which leads to reluctance to invest and consume and drives the savings rate to record levels: “Especially in times of structural change, a clear economic policy compass is needed to ensure planning security for private households and companies.” The lack of unity among the traffic light coalition in budget policy is explicitly mentioned.

What is needed is a “change of course in economic policy” with fewer detailed rules and less government influence in the wrong places. This also includes subsidies. Aid for individual companies such as VW “inevitably comes at the expense of other companies”. This is because they would have to raise the necessary tax money and would not be able to benefit from potentially laid-off workers.