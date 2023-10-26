A classic autumn, at times even too rainy. For the next few days the weather forecast calls for a time alternated by the passage of intense disturbances and temporary drier truces, sunny and often even hot. An ups and downs of weather conditions that put our bodies but also the ecosystem to the test.

Andrea Garbinato, editorial manager of the site www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that we are experiencing the canonical Italian autumn season with frequent rains, a climate that is not too cold and subsequent Atlantic disturbances. Also in the next few hours we will see a further worsening of the weather with rain on the western side and in the evening across the entire North: it will be an intense but rather rapid disturbance. In the South we will still see localized ‘heats’, 28 degrees are expected in Catania and Syracuse, 26 degrees in Bari and Barletta with Ascoli Piceno among the hottest at 25 degrees. In short, the cold hasn’t arrived yet and it seems like it will be slow in arriving.

In fact, on Friday the temperatures will still remain quite high in the Centre-South with more or less stationary values ​​above the average for the period and with 25 degrees in the shade also in Pescara. The umbrellas will instead be open in the North-East and from Lazio to Calabria: the Tyrrhenian side will in fact receive a lot of rain also due to the intense humid winds arriving from the west.

But the last weekend of October will give us a surprise, with an intercyclonic phase: between two disturbances, the one arriving in the next few hours and the one expected from Monday 30th, we will therefore experience a sunnier and quieter period. To be picky, we will find some accumulation in the west, in Tuscany and western Sicily on Saturday, while on Sunday we will see an initial worsening between Liguria and Piedmont due to the approach of the Halloween cyclone.

In the new week, the one that will take us from October to November, we will see intense rain between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the North and part of the Centre, while in the South a pleasant and mild phase will persist. For All Saints’ Day the weather will be wait-and-see, in fact, after a timid improvement, a new front full of rain is expected on November 2nd when bad weather could be widespread and persistent.

In short, a great Autumn, or rather with Drops: snow is only expected on the Alpine peaks, the protagonist of the next few days will be rain, after the drought had obscured its memory during last autumn-winter. So this year we rediscover the strength and arrogance of autumn rain in Italy, sometimes too insistent. We therefore pay attention to any intense phenomena and potentially flood situations.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 26. In the north: stable until the afternoon, then gradually more widespread rain. In the centre: showers in upper Tuscany from the afternoon, also Umbria and Lazio in the evening and night. In the south: some rain only in the lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Friday 27. In the north: it improves everywhere. In the center: unstable only in the morning. In the south: it worsens in Campania and Tyrrhenian Calabria.

Saturday 28. In the north: sunny except in Liguria and the Alps where there will be scattered clouds. In the center: unstable in Upper Tuscany and Lazio reliefs. In the south: sunny and warm day for the period, clouds in Sicily.

Trend: Sunday with prevailing sun except in the North-West, worsening again from Monday and for a few days especially in the Centre-North.