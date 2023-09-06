Shortage of lifeguardsAutumn starts this month, but the weather is not yet noticeable. After a record warm July and August, September also starts extremely hot, with tropical temperatures, the warmest September 6 ever and even a chance of a heat wave. Tropical temperatures in September, how special is that really?



No, 30 degrees in September is certainly not unique, says meteorologist Rico Schröder of Weerplaza. However, it is unusually warm for the time of year. “The special thing is that it lasts so long,” he explains. “The record for temperatures above 25 degrees is seven consecutive days. It now looks like we will have the eighth day on Monday.”

Heat wave, special?

In Gilze Rijen and Eindhoven, the mercury reached 30.1 degrees on Tuesday, in Maastricht 30.7. And on Wednesday the temperature in De Bilt (Utrecht) rose to 28.3 degrees. This makes it officially the warmest September 6 ever measured in the Netherlands. Elsewhere in the country it will be even warmer on Wednesday, over 30 degrees.

And that means: the chance of a heat wave is growing by the day. This is the case if five consecutive days are summery (25 degrees or warmer), three of which are tropical (with temperatures of 30 degrees or more). There is a good chance that it will be Friday.

A heat wave in September, how special is that? First of all: it will probably not become an official national heat wave, says Schröder. "Then we look purely at De Bilt. The chance is there, but very small." A regional heat wave has occurred before: "We have had six: in 1906, 1916, 1947, 1991, 1999 and in 2016. That was three times in Arcen, in the north of Limburg, twice in Maastricht, and one times in Eelde."

September the new summer month?

So it doesn’t happen often, such a regional heat wave in September, but it is not unique either. Especially recently: half of them happened in the last 35 years. Do we have more warm September months these days? “In recent years, we have had higher temperatures in early September more often,” says Schröder. “Last year it was already around 30 degrees. In De Bilt it was 29.7 degrees on September 5, 2022.”

It is impossible to say to what extent the warmer September months can be linked to climate change. But: it does fit the trend, says Schröder. The European climate service Copernicus reported on Wednesday that the summer of 2023 is globally ‘by a distance’ the warmest ever measured. July of this year was the warmest month on record globally, August 2023 is now the second. And: “September will undoubtedly also be a warm month.”

In De Bilt, since measurements began in 1901, it has only happened six times before that it reached 30 degrees or more in September. Many of those tropical days at the measuring station are recent: "In 2020 it was still tropically warm on September 15, in 2016 on both September 13 and 14, and last year it was almost tropical."

Less warm, but warmer than average

The fact that it has been warmer at the beginning of September in recent years has everything to do with the warming sea water, says Schröder. However, the current warm weather has nothing to do with this: it is due to the air currents above our continent. “We are getting warm air from the south of Europe. At the moment we have a low pressure area near Portugal and a low pressure area near Greece. In between is a southerly current, which carries warm air from France and Italy towards us.”

At the beginning of next week, the air supply will change and the temperature will drop. At the beginning of the week it can still be 27 to 29 degrees, from Tuesday there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. After that, the mercury drops to 20 to 23 degrees. “That is still too warm,” says Schröder. “19 to 21 degrees is common for this time of year. We are now 10 degrees above the norm.”

Unexpected heat: shortage of lifeguards Because it is still so hot this late in the year, the rescue brigade is struggling with a shortage of lifeguards. "In many places in the country, people work with volunteers, or sometimes students or temporary workers," says Ernst Brokmeier of the Netherlands Rescue Brigade. "That often runs until the last weekend of the summer holidays." After that, people are not available, especially on weekdays, and posts sometimes close for the rest of the year because the season has come to an end. Usually that's not a problem, says Brokmeier. "But now there is a bit of a fear that because August was relatively bad, some more people are saying: let's just take that day off and go to the beach." That means that in some places there are none, and in some places less lifeguards are present. The rescue brigade therefore advocates extra vigilance: "Take care of yourself, never swim alone, and don't go deeper than your knees if you can't swim." Brokmeier cannot say which places are particularly tight. We try to have as many people available as possible: ,,I know that it goes around in internal app groups in many places: one has the morning off, the other can have the afternoon, so people try to have a number of lifeguards available together. ."

