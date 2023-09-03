Smart working at the end of the line, Meloni says stop to agile work (even for the frail). The case

Godsend during the Covida tool to ensure protection and flexibility in the post pandemic, and now a measure to be “abolished”: the agile work, in a month or so, or at the end September, the bell will ring and also certain sufferers pathologies will have to go back to the office. The indiscretion comes directly from the pages of Messenger. “The Work decree in fact, it has extended the deadline for accessing the website from 30 June to 30 September smart working simplified by employees, public and private, considered fragile”, explains the Roman daily. “The countdown involves approximately 800 thousand people overall“.

However, this does not mean that from 1 October this category of workers will necessarily have to say goodbye to remote working: more simply, the newspaper makes it clear, “the fragile, like other employees, will have to stipulate individual agreements with the manager in charge in line with the provisions of the work organization plan of the company or public administration in which they work”. Frail refers to people with a markedly impaired immune response, patients waiting for an organ transplant, who has an oncological or onco-haematological pathology in treatment with immunosuppressive or myelosuppressive drugs or who is less than six months after the suspension of treatment. Not only. In short, between the abolition of the Citizenship Income, a plodding maneuver and a declining GDP, the autumn for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promises to be very “hot”.

