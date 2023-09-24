The National Water Comission (Conagua) issued a climate report that puts on alert eight states from Mexico, since a frozen dawn is expected with temperatures which will range between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius this Sunday, September 24.

Autumn has arrived with an unexpected surprise for many. mexican statessince Conagua has predicted a sharp descent of temperatures for Sunday September 24 and the following days.

According to the report, the regions most affected by cold They will be the mountains of Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

This unusual drop in temperatures It is due to the conjunction of climatic factors that include low pressure channels from the interior and southeast of the country, which will combine with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. This phenomenon will not only bring coldbut also afternoon rains in several regions.

The extended forecast of Conagua Climate indicates that a cold air massIt will be established in the north of the country between Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 27, which will keep temperatures at low values ​​in the mountains of Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Although these low temperatures are notable, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has not yet announced the arrival of the first cold front of the season.

According to the SMN, cold fronts and winter systems will begin this month and will extend until May 2024, with December, January and February being the months with the highest number of cold episodes.

Conagua Forecast. Photo: Capture

The most affected states Due to the arrival of the cold fronts they will be Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Puebla and Mexico City.

Therefore, it is essential that residents of these regions be prepared to face the weather conditions adverse events that lie ahead in the coming months.

Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to face this winter that is anticipated more cold usual.