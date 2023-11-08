Forecaster Vilfand: it will get colder in Moscow in mid-November

Winter cold will come to Moscow and the Moscow region in mid-November. According to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, stable snow cover will form only in the last days of this month.

The abnormally warm first days of the month will give way to colder ones from Wednesday, November 8th. At the same time, the temperature will still be four to five degrees higher than long-term values. You shouldn’t count on a strong cold spell until the beginning of the second half of November – then the temperature will be close to zero. Vilfand explained that usually a stable transition of temperature through zero degrees occurs in the middle of the month – November 13-15.

The Russians were promised an extreme winter

The weather forecaster warned of extreme temperature changes that await residents of Russia in the coming winter. He noted that in general the weather during this period will be warm. Moscow will experience alternating frosts down to minus 15-20 degrees and thaws.

The temperature background, not only in Moscow, but also in European territory and the Asian part, will mainly be around or above normal. But extreme values ​​will be observed Roman VilfandScientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia

October was the warmest month on record

Experts from the European Union’s Copernicus service reported that October 2023 was the warmest month on the planet in the entire history of observations. The average air temperature settled at 15.3 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the previous world record was registered in 2019 (14.9 degrees).

15.3 degrees Celsius average air temperature in October in the world, according to the European Union Copernicus service

Scientists have linked the record heat to global warming. They expressed the opinion that 2023 is likely to be the hottest year in history.

September 2023 also turned out to be the warmest month on record. The average air temperature on the planet reached plus 16.38 degrees Celsius – 0.5 degrees higher than the previous record in September 2020. In Russia, this month also broke the heat record.

Abnormal heat in Moscow

The temperature in Moscow on November 1 set an absolute record in the entire history of observations. According to the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, the air at 10:00 am at the base weather station in the city of VDNKh warmed up to plus 13.2 degrees (0.6 degrees higher than what was recorded in 1934). During the day the temperature reached plus 15 degrees Celsius.

The night from Monday, November 6, to Tuesday, November 7, also turned out to be record warm. The forecaster said that the air temperature did not fall below plus 9.2 degrees, thus breaking the 1954 record.

The first five days of the month in the capital turned out to be some of the warmest November days in meteorological history. The average air temperature at the VDNH base weather station was 7.24 degrees.