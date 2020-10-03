Autumn holidays The coronavirus has a strong impact on the autumn holiday season: European city holidays have changed to spas, nature walks and cottages

Reservations to resorts are often made at the very last drop, as holidaymakers want to make sure the trip is not canceled due to travel restrictions or a change in illness.

Schools autumn holiday weeks are traditionally the high season for travel and accommodation. However, the acceleration of the coronavirus epidemic has alerted the Finns, and reservations are being made at the very last drop, possibly only the night before the holiday trip.

In shipping companies autumn vacation interest is far from normal. Tallink Silja’s Communications Director Marika Nöjdin according to the booking situation for autumn holidays is “mere pain”.

“Even the reservations for Åland do not show any positive momentum. Our ships now in service have very few passengers at the moment and the booking situation for autumn holidays looks just as bad, ”says Nöjd.

According to Nöjd, for example, compared to last year, there are only a fraction of reservations. He also speculates that bookings will be left at this very last year, as customers are closely monitoring both the overall infection situation and their own health.

“There will definitely be more bookings next week as people dare to make the decision to leave,” Nöjd says.

It is still unclear to many customers whether ships can travel at all and be quarantined, Nöjd says. In addition, he notes that many people experience travel shame and do not dare to announce their intention to embark.

“All ships are currently so quiet that distances can certainly be maintained better than in many shopping malls,” says Nöjd.

Tallink announced this week that it will suspend traffic on its Helsinki-Riga route until next spring. Last week, the Latvian authorities decided that passengers arriving from Finland should be quarantined for ten days. According to Nöjd, Riga would have been one of the most popular autumn vacation destinations.

Nöjd says that due to the poor booking situation in the autumn, Tallink has already turned its attention to planning for next spring and summer.

“Until April – May, we will go with as small a range of ships as possible. It has been seen that routes are not worth starting. Autumn is already lost. ”

Finland Tuin Finland’s communications manager for the largest tour operator Laura Aaltonen says the company has two departures to Cyprus during the autumn holidays. The trips have attracted so much interest that a larger aircraft had to be purchased for departures, Aaltonen says.

Tui is one of the few operators offering flights to Cyprus. For example, Finnair does not currently fly to the country at all.

The subsidies closely monitor the weekly coronavirus infection rates of travel destinations. In the summer, the company arranged trips to Greece, but the destination had to be closed due to the worsening infection situation in the country.

Although flights to Cyprus are of interest, the situation is far from normal. Usually during the autumn holiday season, summer resorts are still open and winter resorts will be on offer.

“Autumn holidays are usually a big volume time for us, but now only these two flights are available,” says Aaltonen.

Aaltonen estimates that there are usually about ten times as many flights during the autumn holidays.

Domestic the fall holiday season of travel destinations, on the other hand, looks brighter. Sales and Marketing Director of Naantali Spa Joni Hakkarainen says the spa’s pre-booking rate is promising. According to him, interest is at the same level as in previous years.

“Starting on Friday, October 9, nine days ahead looks positive. The number of bookings has started to accelerate in the last two weeks, ”says Hakkarainen.

According to Hakkarainen, in connection with the bookings, families with children in particular have been interested in nature attractions.

Hiking and Nature Destinations are popular activities during the autumn holidays this year.­

Classic For travel destinations in Koli, the booking situation for the autumn holidays seems to be lively. Especially during the autumn holiday week in Southern Finland, cottages and hotels are filling up, says the executive director of the Koli Tourist Association. Brother Lyytikäinen.

“Reservations are sure to come ultimately, so Koli will probably be filling up little by little,” he says.

According to Lyytikäinen, Koli now enjoys exceptional popularity. He estimates that customer numbers are about 30 percent higher than in previous years.

“The fall has been insanely good, and it seems to continue to be good even after the school fall holidays.”

According to Lyytikäinen, the spring months were unprofitable, but the autumn result will be able to cover the losses at the beginning of the year.

In Uusimaa the situation is not as rosy. Managing Director of Vantaa Flamingo Sanna Himberg says the fall vacation has not caused a rush to the spa’s booking sites.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve found that old customer numbers haven’t been reached, and they aren’t even being targeted,” he says.

According to Himberg, Flamingo is currently about 25-30 percent behind the number of customers in previous years. The spa has limited its capacity to half normal to be able to provide the most risk-free experience possible, Himberg says.

“Swimming and visiting time is limited so there are not too many people present at the same time. We only have one in three lockers in the changing rooms. ”

“We try to move forward responsibly and hope that some customers will visit. Now let’s do this and see how there are enough people on the autumn holidays. ”

Finnair’s most popular flights at the moment are domestic flights to Lapland and Kuusamo.­

Interest domestic travel is also reflected in Finnair’s booking situation. Finnair’s Director of Media Relations Days in Tallqvist according to the current Top Destinations are Lapland and Kuusamo.

“To some extent, people also come to Helsinki from other parts of Finland. Normally, during the autumn holidays, European urban destinations are popular in both Spain and Italy, where it is still warm at this time, ”he says.

“There is no small peak in demand during the normal autumn holiday week.”

According to Tallqvist, Finns often book important holiday trips a few months before departure, but due to the epidemic, the flight booking interval is now considerably shorter.