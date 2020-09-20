What consequences do you draw from the pandemic in your dance practice?

Boris Charmatz It makes you think. I like chaos, improvisation, choreographic assemblies, crowds, contact… With the virus, all of this is weakened, if not impossible. During the confinement, I had time to think about the Fall Festival and think about a project, “Terrain”.

The constraints imposed seem to stimulate your imagination …

Boris Charmatz I have a hard time with the ban and the waiver. I had to give up Night dance (created in 2016 – Editor’s note) in Nanterre. Impossible, because danced in the middle of the standing crowd, in the dark, without knowing very well where the performers are.

On the other hand, we reinvent ourselves. In Nanterre, I’m going to dance Aatt enen tionon, 1996 choreography for bodies superimposed on three floors, without contact between us, given at the time of the AIDS pandemic. Vincent Druguet (died in 2010 – Editor’s note), who interpreted it, was HIV positive. Today, this show is “Covid-compatible”.

You are featured at the Festival d’Automne à Paris with major projects …

Boris Charmatz There are dozens of proposals until January 16, 2021, with a closing at the Grand Palais. We started at the MC93 in Bobigny with the rush, living exhibition danced throughout the building, down to the basements: 40 proposals for 40 dancers and choreographers (Bernardo Montet, Salia Sanou, Nadia Beugré…), taken from the book World history of France, coordinated by Patrick Boucheron. Blue white red rotating beacons, designed by Yves Godin, mark the course. I will present other events, intimate, like the duo of Bolero 2 at the Musée de l’Orangerie and performances at the Center national de la danse in Pantin. At the Grand Palais, a colossal event in two stages: an endless night of duets in the nave, with around twenty artists linking the duets (my own or not) according to the system of Round, by Schnitzler, a text published in 1900, the year the Grand Palais opened, and which caused a scandal. There will be dancers from the Opera and actors from the Compagnie de l’Oiseau-Mouche. The next day, Storm, a happening that had to be adapted. Initially, we wanted to create a storm for the nave with 400 tangled sweaty bodies! There should have been 100 Hauts-de-France amateurs! It was the big project I had for the region, which welcomed me after the end of the Dance Museum. There will still be the actors of the Oiseau-Mouche, those of the Paris Conservatory, employees of the Meeting of National Museums and others of Chanel. Everyone, including spectators, will be able to dance for five hours at a time!

You directed the Musée de la Danse, the national choreographic center of Rennes and Brittany, from 2009 to 2018 …

Boris Charmatz We often criticize the institution: it’s heavy, sclerosing … For me, it was a fulfillment. Being in a city and in a region took me out of my comfort zone. We stayed there for ten years. I still think that we need a dance museum, but the question that torments me at the moment is that of “Terrain”, green, urban, choreographic. It’s a risk, but I’m lucky to be welcomed by the Lille Opera, the Phénix de Valenciennes, the Maison de la culture d’Amiens. I am also supported by Charleroi danse, in Brussels where I live. The Hauts-de-France region supports us.

We suffer in the city, where questions are now being raised about beehives, collective gardens, urban forests, and soft mobility. Within these ecological, climatic and energy questions on the city of tomorrow, I want dance to participate.

Public space is in crisis, threatened by privatizations. We remove the benches so as not to see the poor. The migrants’ tents are being removed. A space of fear. Fear of the virus: we are masked. Fear of terrorism. Fear of veiled women, but also of those in miniskirts. Dance has a role to play. I would like to carry out a project not in the open air, but to create an institution without walls or roof, in the city. And weave the green space we need. We suffer in the city, where questions are now being raised about beehives, collective gardens, urban forests, and soft mobility. Within these ecological, climatic and energy questions on the city of tomorrow, I want dance to participate. I want this “Land”. For now, we are testing. At the National Center for Dance, we bring together architects, curators, town planners, thinkers, dancers. There was a test in Zurich, outdoors, in the grass for three weeks! A sort of prototype of what “Terrain” would be, even if Zurich is too green and luxurious. A film will be shown at the CND on this experience. Why not a new test, this time in Lille for two months, and then in Paris? How to include schools in this place which would be a center of pedagogy, transmission, concerts, open-air workshops? Will it be in the mud, in the grass, with trees, a vacant lot, a garden? It will be necessary to generate political energy, therefore a budget. You need a toilet if you have a green field. The minimal architecture may be a toilet and a cloakroom. We change, we dance. We leave. The idea is for a national choreographic center without walls.

Doesn’t the “portrait” that the Festival d’Automne offers of you constitute a self-portrait in action? It will inevitably be cubist, made of fragments joined together in perpetual movements… Do you take some pride in it?

Boris Charmatz I love the idea of ​​a cubist portrait. I like the multiple, the chaotic, the rough. I am very honored. The Fall Festival has accompanied me in the dispersed and changing aspect of my work from the very beginning, with Héâtre-élevision, a 2002 play for a single spectator, presented below the Center Pompidou, to the City Theater or soon the Grand Palais, through a wasteland in La Courneuve, for Night dance. I learned a lot and grew with the festival.

How many dancers in the adventure?

Boris Charmatz It is enormous. Many are also independent choreographers and artists, even performers. For 10,000 Gestures (2017), we are about twenty. For the rush around forty … Some straddle several projects. A real family. I like the discontinuity and also the long term, the long course.

The Communist Party has long defended strong cultural policies. I am one of Jack Ralite’s babies! I think of the strength of his speeches and his actions. I think of what he achieved in 93, deploying a demanding social policy.

The conquest of public space through dance obviously implies a political aim in the strong sense …

Boris Charmatz My parents were communist activists. I lived in that bath. I attended the Fêtes de l’Humanité in Chambéry. My first autograph book is full of signatures from union activists, others from the Snes and the Communist Party. My mother was an education assistant in Chambéry. By choosing the dance, I took a step aside. I saw my parents suffer in politics, but they gave me this energy. Even if I am not a member of any party, it turns out that “Terrain” is a political project in the public space. The question of political ecology makes me vibrate, provided that art participates in it, is not put aside. Often, in ecological programs – I am thinking of Rennes – we cut what goes beyond. We forget the burning aspect of free art! Ecology now permeates all parties. I want art to be everywhere. The Communist Party has long defended strong cultural policies. I am one of Jack Ralite’s babies! I think of the strength of his speeches and his actions. I think of what he achieved in 93, deploying a demanding social policy. I dance but the history of the Popular National Theater, Vilar in Avignon, that shaped me.

How long have you been dancing?

Boris Charmatz I started at 7 years old, thanks to the meeting of Jean-Luc Chirpaz, a former virtuoso dancer of the Paris Opera, who taught classical dance. He took me to Grenoble when I was 12. This wonderful teacher made me leave Chambéry and my parents. Then, I decided to go to the Paris Opera to confront myself with the classic ogre. I did not have the required line. I was a lumberjack. At the time, the archetype was Sylvie Guillem and Manuel Legris; a certain silhouette, an extraordinary kick, a crazy flexibility. I entered by competition, after audition. I could have been illusory but, technically, I would have stained the corps de ballet. I learned the rigor there, which I still cherish. I stayed three and a half years. I entered at 13, too late no doubt to be in the mold. I don’t have the body for that. I can swing on the ground more than others, wear male performers, do lumberjack stuff, but for the little drums, I don’t have the right outside.

I don’t have a ballet culture at all. I saw my first Swan Lake at 40! My culture is contemporary of the XX e experimental century, culture of contemporary dance, but also theatrical and cinematographic.

I have been signing choreographies since 1993. I was 19 years old for Head on and Dimitri Chamblas had 17! Dancing has led me to write, to speak, to see striking shows and incredible artists: Fanny de Chaillé, Meg Stuart, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, who will be with us at the Grand Palais, or even Forsythe.

I don’t have a ballet culture at all. I saw my first Swan Lake at 40! My culture is contemporary with the XX e experimental century, culture of contemporary dance with the Gallotta, the Bagouet but also theatrical, I am thinking of Klaus Michael Grüber, and cinematographic. I was at the Institut Lumière in Lyon all the time. We could sleep there, because my mother translated German silent films. When I was 10, I could see 35 films in a week! All Lubitsch, all Carné, the treasures of the French Cinémathèque and that of Zurich. I was allowed to read books and see adult films: Pasolini, Tarkovski, Fassbinder, before 12 years old… On the other hand, I was cut off from the culture of my generation. I saw my first Disney when I was 26. My parents’ library was open to me. There was Balzac, Hugo and also Sade and Heiner Müller and, at the top, the complete works of Lenin.