Weather forecast, anomalous heat of up to 30 degrees coming

Just over a month before Christmas, an anomalous heat is affecting Italy with temperatures that will reach 30 degrees: this is what the weather forecast prepared by Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, says.

According to the expert, in fact, 2023 risks being the hottest year ever with temperatures 5-8°C above the average for the period.

With the exception of Friday 17 November, with the Centre-South expected to be affected by some rain and wind, both tomorrow, Thursday 16, and over the weekend the sky will be predominantly clear with sunshine and abnormal heat over a large part of the country.