The AutoWereld editors look back on 2021 on the basis of personal highs and lows of a year of test driving. On Monday, Yeelen Möller had the floor, on Tuesday it was Klaas Janssens’ turn and yesterday you could read what Hans Dierckx thought of the past. Tomorrow, editor-in-chief Piet Andries and editor-in-chief Alain Devos will follow respectively, after which we will definitively put an end to 2021.

Car of the Year 2021: Renault Arkana

In fact, the GR Yaris – with the front strut – was the best car I’ve had the opportunity to drive this year. But since Toyota already launched its pocket racer in 2020, the cart was disqualified from this title. Which makes my number two eventually walk with the gold.

Indeed, that is surprisingly the Renault Arkana. Surprising, because I never thought I’d ever come up with an SUV Coupé with a title. Let alone the Car of the Year. After all, those ‘sportier’ styled SUVs – in itself a huge contradiction – have no added value. I would lie. They relax my sphincter. Always good in times of constipation.

So just to say that this medal shines a little more than the one I awarded the years before. Renault has therefore really surprised with the bicycle part. Originally a Captur chassis, but then stretched and pulled a bit tighter at the back. The result is a cropped SUV that heats up like a compact hatchback. Sharpness that, however, has no influence on the damping comfort. The French managed to protect that.

In short, in terms of golden ratio there is very little – and I am really talking about the boundaries of time – that comes close to this Arkana. It even compensates for the moth-eaten looks, that’s how good the compromise found is!

Also stoneware: The BMW iX. Despite its controversial looks, it may well be the best EV of the moment. We will stay in the electric world for a while, because the Kia EV6 has also managed to surprise me. The Korean is admittedly even uglier than the iX and Arkana, but he counters that with a particularly parkistic character and solid driving qualities. Which once again proves Clouseau’s right: it is indeed inside.

Beauty of the Year 2021: BMW iX

Wait, wait, don’t start rearing right now. Of course I also see that the BMW design pinches on all sides. And of course the big mouth is too much in your face. But you can’t deny that his style is different. And original. While, in my opinion, it will also survive the test of time. The i3 is the driving proof of this. Or did you think it was just a coincidence that the iX at the back aesthetically hints at the urban rascal? Ok, now name me two other newly released models that you can say the same about.

That’s the problem with contemporary design, it’s extremely generic. Without the logo you often no longer know to which stable the released creations belong. If the manufacturers do something ‘special’ – such as Kia and the EV6 or Mercedes and its EQS – the result is mainly controversial without being really beautiful. Let alone timeless.

Also beautiful: Fortunately, you can always count on the Italians. Because that Maserati MC20 can also enter the museum. Hyundai was also well on its way to the Fine Arts with its Ionig 5, although Dirk and his followers got lost in the abundance of details along the way.

Finally, the restomods – genre Kimera EV037 or the Pandamonium from M-Sport – deserve a mention. Without a doubt the best thing that 2021 brought us, only they remain covers in the long distance.

Fun Pants of the Year 2021: Citroën Ami

It is a matter of drawing the controversial line all the way through. In theory, this is not a car, but a scooter. After all, the thing doesn’t go faster than 45 km/h, only has room for two and comes – except for the roof over your head and a set of seat belts – without significant safety equipment.

This does not alter the fact that four wheels are mounted underneath. So, as far as I’m concerned, the Ami has every right to come here to collect its prize. Expressed in smile-per-kilometre, none have made me smile more this year. Admittedly, there was also some green grin in between when he barely got me home after the photo shoot for our Car Of The Year (the battery has really been wrung out to the last Watt).

Suddenly the reason why it is nothing to bring into your home. The Citroen is not practical enough for that. But his special looks and droll character give a mental boost that can not withstand stress or burn out. You can’t always go hiking with alpacas, can you?

Also nice: A double mention for BMW because we enjoyed ourselves just as much with the BMW 2 Coupé as with the i4. And then of course there is the new Volkswagen Multivan. Ugly, but oh so much fun to warm up in.

Disappointment of the Year 2021: Dacia Spring Electric

The Dacia Spring Electric is a mockery. From the value-for-money principle that Dacia stands for, but also from the electric evolution that has now started. The thing is also at odds with the safety principles we adhere to in 2021, just as it clashes with any practical gains we’ve made over the years.

In short, the Spring may – as far as I’m concerned – be returned to its (Chinese) sender. We’ll fill his place with some second-hand Zoë’s. Those Renaults are even more reliable than the Dacia after a few years of service.

Also a downer: I honestly expected more from the Mercedes EQS. The four-door turned out not to be the electric nec plus ultra. Although it must immediately be added that I have suddenly set the bar very high for the Mercedes. The DS 9 was also disappointing. Still as a reinterpretation of the legendary original.

The promise for 2022: the Italian resurrection

Alfa Romeo will finally get a new model with the Tonale in mid-2022. Maseratie took the canvas off his MC20 and has the Grecale in the scaffolding. At Fiat they are busy working on a fresh Punto and Lancia has also announced its comeback in the meantime.

That’s why not all for next year, but the joyful news will make me gesticulate a bit busier in 2022.

Also to look forward to: The Lotus Emira. Also because of a kind of resurrection from the dead. Hopefully, delivery times will normalize again in 2022 (and therefore semiconductor production). And, dear BMW, where is that M3 Touring?

Also read:

Steven’s look back at 2011

Steven’s look back at 2012

Steven’s look back at 2013

Steven’s look back at 2014

Steven’s look back at 2015

Steven’s look back at 2016

Steven’s look back at 2017

Steven’s look back at 2018

Steven’s look back at 2019

Steven’s look back at 2020