The AutoWereld editors look back on 2021 on the basis of personal highs and lows of a year of test driving. Today editor-in-chief Piet Andries is rolling down his list, tomorrow it is Alain Devos’ turn.

Car of the Year 2021: Mercedes EQS

After the half-baked EQC and an easy throw like the EQA, it was finally time for the real work. It was finally time for the inventor of the automobile to show what they thought of the electric car. With the EQS, the brand brought the aerodynamics of a hot knife through butter because it’s functional, the first multimedia display that looks away from Tesla because you don’t take credit, and a comfort that knows how to handle the stiff side effect of a thick pack electron cells, because that’s DNA. If the EQS could have lived on a revolutionary battery pack and just wiped out the S-Class, it would have been perfect.

Also candidate: Gordon Murray T50, Ioniq 5, Maserati MC20, Tesla Model Y, BMW i4

Beauty of the Year 2021: Ioniq 5

The Maserati MC20 doesn’t disappoint, but it’s too classic. The winner above, the EQS, is one of the better design finds from Gordon Wagener’s office. Unfortunately, I can’t get over the premonition that the black panel in the front is going to look too dated all too soon.

No, it was not an easy year for the catwalk points; either it was too extreme (Porsche Mission R, Audi Grandsphere which are concepts of course), or too Chinese (BMW iX). And it’s not that the Ioniq 5 is such a blood-curdling beauty, but it has something. The Pony of yesteryear, which shines through in it, suddenly looks appetizing (never thought it was possible) and the shadow of the Lancia Delta is not far away either. Admittedly, the inspiration itself is not original, but it works.

Also beautiful: Maserati MC20, Mercedes EQSO

Fun Pants of the Year 2021: Porsche 911 GT3

Don’t underestimate it. Once a matter of course, today it is a real titanic job to develop an atmospheric engine with which you can free a jammed truck even through the emission standards. Who else but Porsche can pull it off? In the case of this 911 you will also have to deal with a titanium. This GT3 is a melodious tribute to the (transience of the?) combustion engine.

Moreover, this is a riding amusement park. Not a single part that hasn’t been weighed on a pharmacist’s scale and with every step on the accelerator, this sports car roars ‘Less is more’, which your inner pilot can only confirm. It’s a well-known recipe, and it doesn’t change, but it doesn’t always have to. Pure addiction. Which we may still be able to for a while. Last year it became known that the 911 is not going to be plugged in anytime soon.

Also funny: Maserati MC20, Tesla Model S Plaid

Disappointment of the Year 2021: mix of marketing and heritage

The Italians don’t learn. To boost the declining sales of their models, they revert to models from the heyday as before, without substantiating the link. It’s about colours, about design ideas, about packaging without the mechanism itself being held up to the light.

Mind you, decorum is as Italian as pasta and catwalk modeling, so in that sense it shouldn’t come as a surprise. But at the same time it is a squandering and flat sale of that precious and valuable heritage. The brands that desperately look back in these times of transition will experience the most headwinds.

Also disappointed in: BMW’s kidneys, Toyota’s lukewarm attitude to EVs despite everything, Herbert Diess’ fondling of Elon Musk, Jaguar’s dangerous hibernation

Promise of the Year 2021: Nio and co.

The first Chinese cars to reach Europe smelled of old plastic and crashed more heavily than the average soapbox. But in the meantime a lot of water has flowed to the Yellow Sea. It is that ambitious brands such as Nio, Xpeng, BYD and MG are serving Europe with more realism, a considered strategy and increasingly better products.

Numerous brands struggle with the world’s most critical market, but thanks to their battery know-how and manufacturing experience, the Chinese may be able to put their foot down where others take it. Success will not come for every newcomer, but technological innovations are gradually replacing the sales battle; new chemical compositions, record-sized batteries, exchange stations… something is lurking around the corner.

Also promising: the unity-makes-power strategy of Stellantis, the mid-engine battery pack from Porsche and Lotus, the solid-state battery, Extreme E, the first design works of Gilles Vidal at Renault, Volvo XC90, Morgan 3-Wheeler