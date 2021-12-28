The AutoWereld editors look back on 2021 on the basis of personal highs and lows of a year of test driving. After Yeelen Möller and Klaas Janssens it is Hans Dierckx’s turn.

Car of the Year 2021: Hyundai Ioniq 5

You always ask yourself: would I want to drive this every day? In the case of this Korean, that was a resounding ‘yes’ for me! That retro-modern design, the comfort, the silence, the good seats, the excellent stereo, that fast charging: anyone who drives electrically and ignores this Hyundai because the brand lacks prestige, is doing itself short.

Also fine: The Audi E-tron GT, a Porsche in disguise of course, made an impression.

Beauty of the Year 2021: Genesis G90

Another Korean; it illustrates the level at which the Hyundai group is currently operating. With a small Belgian influence, this Genesis G90 bears the signature of former chief designer Luc Donckerwolke. He drew a limo with guts, a car that combines classic proportions with razor-sharp details, while some of its peers look hopelessly contrived. Innovate, yet feel familiar: hats off to so much formal finesse.

Also beautiful: I haven’t seen it in real life yet, but the Opel Astra looks very special for an ordinary mid-range model.

Fun Pants of the Year 2021: Opel Manta GSe Elektromod

An electric motor with a manual gearbox: it turned out to be a very pleasant combination. Strictly speaking, an EV has nothing to do with a switch box, but the extra action and the staccato sound of the squeaking gears add something essential to electric driving, which is considered devilishly boring by many enthusiasts. Makers of future electric fun cars should test this out.

Also witty: Speaking of electric fun cars, the Cupra Born is one of them. The Spanish ID3 is a lot better than the German original.

Disappointment of the Year 2021: BMW M3

More horsepower, more lateral grip, impressive performance, a reputation: all you want, but the new M3 still left me cold. That is partly due to expectations, because previous generations set the bar high. But also to the clinical nature of the beast and to the dead end track on which the performance race is located. In 2021, this type of car should become a bit lighter, a bit more sensitive and a bit more subtle. With half the power, but twice as pleasant.

Also a pity: That I had to bring that car back with a scratch on the right flank. What the hell does anyone enjoy doing such a thing?

The promise for 2022: To the Monte-Carlo

Something I personally look forward to, even if it will be very cold in the dark on the col de Turini: going to see the Monte-Carlo Rally on site. Edition 2022 deserves that special attention, as it marks the beginning of a new era in the WRC, where they will be driving hybrids from now on. And finally a world title for Neuville, now that Ogier no longer has a full-time job in the World Cup? It is gradually becoming a matter of now-or-never.

Also to look forward to: The start of a new golden era in the WEC.

Also read:

Hans’s look back at 2011

Hans’s look back at 2012

Hans’s look back at 2013

Hans’s look back at 2014

Hans’s look back at 2015

Hans’s look back at 2016

Hans’s look back at 2017

Hans’s look back at 2018

Hans’s look back at 2019

Hans’s look back at 2020