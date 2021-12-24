It was not an easy choice for the electric car. Because we are not quite there yet: the purchase price is high and the charging infrastructure is poor, which means that the private buyer still has to be convinced. It is only a matter of time, because Europe is pushing everyone into an electric car. That is why the AutoWereld editors did not want to bury their head in the sand and prevent the election from degenerating into a choice for or against the electric car.

Admittedly, we briefly thought of using the AutoWorld Car of the Year as an ode to the combustion engine. But if we were honest, we had no choice but to conclude that the big stars of the past car year are relying on an electric powertrain. In the past, EVs have also had winners: both the Tesla Model S and the Model 3 managed to win the AutoWereld trophy once, then there is really no turning back.

And the winner is…

And that’s why we went for a 100% electric selection. We have not chosen direct competitors, but nominated six cars that promise to give the European EV transition a significant boost. A range of electric models that represents the current offer and that should reassure the hesitant car enthusiast to take the step, whether that is tomorrow or just the day after tomorrow. So we are not looking for the fastest loading time or the greatest autonomy, but for the total picture.

Although he sympathy vote gets, the Citrën Ami is not actually a car. The Spring is, but its price tag doesn’t make up for its limited capabilities. An electric car is still difficult to reconcile with the budget formula that makes Dacia so interesting. The E-Tron is actually a Porsche Taycan and that technical relationship costs the Audi points instead of delivering them. The iX is too ugly and the EQS lacks innovation, although everyone agrees that BMW and Mercedes have also built fantastic EVs.

The only one that manages to score on just about every point, without really becoming unattainable, is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. And therefore also our deserved AutoWorld Car of the Year 2021.

The ranking

You can read how we arrived at this result from Friday 24 December in AutoWereld #433.

Photos: Jeroen Peeters