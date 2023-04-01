General Motors is currently examining whether drivers will be able to use the ChatGPT software in the future. First, the classic log book could be replaced.

Wwhat does that erratic flashing warning light mean? What air pressure do you need in the tires of the fully loaded station wagon for the holiday? From time to time, the only thing that helps is a look at the logbook, which has long been available digitally on large screens in better car circles.

General Motors is currently examining whether those seeking advice can instead use the Chat GPT software in the future. The input into such a system would probably be oral, the answers generated by artificial intelligence. The same system that can be called up from the office computer, for example via the Bing search engine, is certainly not used for this. Rather, the language model based on Chat GPT would be fed with the data specified by the car manufacturer.

It is not known when the first model from GM with artificial intelligence will arrive. But sooner or later the software will be found everywhere, said a vice president of the manufacturer. Microsoft is significantly involved in Open AI, the provider of the software. In the 1990s, the then GM CEO scoffed at the digital company: “If we developed technology like this, our cars would stop on the freeway for no reason and would have to be restarted.”