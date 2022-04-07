Genoa – A truck overturned this morning, around 5.30, on the A10 motorway Genoa-Savona in the section included between Arenzano and the junction with the A26 in the direction of Genoa. The driver of the heavy vehicle was unharmed. The truck overturned and dispersed diesel fuel.

At the scene of the accident traffic travels in one lane only. At 8 am, between Celle Ligure and the junction with the A26 towards Genoa, there is a queue of 15 kilometers.

For those traveling in the direction of Genova Autostrade, we recommend that you exit at Celle Ligure and return to the motorway at Genova Pra ‘after having traveled the ordinary roads.

The medical and mechanical rescue services, firefighters, traffic police patrols and the staff of Autostrade per l’Italia’s first section of Genoa took part in the scene.