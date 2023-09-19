Genoa – Cashback is not enough. The Liguria Regional Council asks other forms of compensation for the motorway sections managed by Aspi most damaged by the presence of construction sites. In fact, the chamber unanimously approved an agenda presented by all the majority group leaders.

“Endless construction sites, nightmare queues and severe inconveniences on the Ligurian motorways, which according to the forecasts of the Aspi technicians will continue for at least two or three years – comments the regional councilor of the League and president of the Productive Activities commission, Alessio Piana, first signatory of the document – the cashback is completely insufficient. The Region will have to formalize the request for forms of compensation for users and local authorities who are most damaged by the serious shortcomings of our motorways, in particular the A26 Genoa-Gravellona Toce”.

The representative of the Northern League adds that “the continuous modifications and limitations of traffic on the Ligurian motorways, they are unsustainable because they entail negative repercussions for workers, students, businesses, hauliers and local authorities, who can no longer bear the insult of being forced to pay for a service which in reality is only a source of damage and severe inconvenience”.