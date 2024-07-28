Starting from the first two weekends of August, over 28 million motorists are expected to travel on Italian motorways according to reports drawn up by Aspi, the concessionaire of most of the fast-flowing network. From this year, a new technological support comes into play to support traffic monitoring and control activities on the arterial roads. This is the Traffic, Facilities and Infrastructure Monitoring Centrealso known as Control Room.

The Eye of Aspi

It was a hub that monitor a complex networkboth for traffic volumes and for the orographic characteristics of the territory it crosses as well as for the high number of bridges, viaducts and tunnels. Its function is to connect the images and information that arrive in real time and 24 hours a day from nine trunk directions located along the 3000 km of network, giving an overall view of the flows and ensuring widespread control of the systems (toll booths, tunnels, cameras, etc.) and the infrastructure through advanced software connected to the devices in the field that use artificial intelligence, drones and IoT (Internet of Things)The Centre was designed and built by Moving ona leading company in the development and integration of mobility technologies and a centre of excellence for research and innovation of the Aspi Group.

How the Autostrade Control Room works in detail

The new tech site of Autostrade per l’Italia is made up of four areas: first of all a control room financed by complementary funds to the PNRR: an area dedicated to the integrated planning of construction sites and to Argo technology platformwhich revolutionizes structural monitoring, inspection and lifecycle management of infrastructure, as well as maintenance and regenerative modernization cycles. Operators can visualize structural data of bridges, overpasses, viaducts and tunnels updated in real time, digitally navigate the works thanks to the Building Information Modeling (BIM) generated in the systems and digital twins created by drones equipped with very high resolution video cameras and Lidar lasers that scan the infrastructure. The data from all the planned inspections carried out in the field flow into the Platform, and operators can remotely monitor the evolution of defects thanks to the reconstructions provided by the digital twin and the application of Artificial Intelligence algorithms that allow for timely analysis and evolution over time. The center also manages Coordination of IOT sensor installation activities on the works that allow the collection of data useful for evaluating and monitoring the state of health of the same. With regards to the area dedicated to technological assetsthis allows for integrated monitoring of the operating status of the systems in operation on the network: approximately 1.9 million physical equipment located at 579 tunnel arches, 2,078 toll collection lanes. This occurs through an innovative solution in terms of graphic visualization (interactive map, digital twin, dashboarding) and functionality (intelligent diagnostics with the implementation of AI tools). A system that, integrated with specific tools developed for the operational management of assets, guarantees active monitoring of the evolution of events, KPIs (key performance indicators) of the systems, of the progress of maintenance activities (about 500 maintenance and control plans, and about 450 thousand annual maintenance tickets). Then there is the State-of-the-art Traffic Control Center for the inspection and advanced management of traffic. This integrates IT platforms for collecting and processing information, a working environment designed to facilitate the work of operators, a video wall system to display real-time video flows from field devices (4 thousand video cameras and IOT devices) and synoptic maps of the network. The Traffic Control Centre enables continuous monitoring of traffic (2.4 million vehicles per day and 4.7 million travellers)the activation of intervention procedures, communication to travellers, the formulation of traffic forecasts and the planning of activities.

There will also be a emergency management room which will further strengthen the presence and response to extraordinary events such as, for example, in the event of snowy or extreme weather events. Movyon has also designed a control center inside the Control Center Immersive Room to provide, through a multimedia experience, the overall picture of the technological innovation of future mobility already operational, or in the testing phase, on the Aspi network.