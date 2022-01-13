The Autostrade per l’Italia dossier travels towards final closure. The government is working to overcome the last December stop of the Court of Auditors: the Ministry of sustainable infrastructures and mobility is in fact awaiting the resolution which will formalize the approval by the inter-ministerial committee for economic planning and sustainable development of Autostrade’s supplementary act and economic-financial plan. Adding this deliberates it will then complete the documentation necessary for the approval of the transaction by the Court of Auditors.

The competent body had in fact the first request for closure of the dossier was rejected by the government because it had not been provided with all the information needed to evaluate the operation. In fact, only the draft decree and the settlement had arrived on the table of the Corte dei Conti: Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands today highlights that these are crucial cards, but only if read through the lens of another slice of key documentation, consisting of pef, additional deed and spa, that is the agreement for the sale of 88% of Aspi between Atlantia and the consortium led by Cdp. Before putting its seal on the negotiation, the accounting judiciary wants to have an eye on the situation in its entirety: this is why the government counts on send quickly all the missing papers to the Court of Auditors, and then await a definitive answer.

“Once the papers have been received, the Court of Auditors will open a new procedure and will have 60 days to express yourself: you will therefore be able to choose whether to register or refuse the visa – reads the newspaper – In this second case, however, the operation does not necessarily end. The Government may in fact decide to make a political choice by bringing the dossier to the Council of Ministers and requesting registration with reserve. Clearly, if he will force his hand by opting for this hypothesis he will have to answer to Parliament“.