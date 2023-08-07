Rome – “The control of the Superior Council of Public Works is abolished: the verification of the planning can be entrusted to accredited control bodies in accordance with European legislation. This will allow the construction, among other things, of works such as the A11, the A14 , the A1, A13, A14, the Gronda of Genoa and the Bologna bypass”. To provide for a “simplification for projects” is a provision of the Asset Decree approved by today’s CDM according to a note from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.