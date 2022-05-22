The fight between the government and the Toto group does not subside. On the one hand, the group has announced to accept the withdrawal and early termination of the concession which would expire in 2030 for the management of some sections of Italian motorways, such as the A24 Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo and the A25 Torano-Pescara through the company Strada dei Parchi, but on the other hand, to ensure that this materializes, he asks 2.4 billion euros of compensation linked to various factors, such as the lack of return on investments, the lack of tariff increases, the loss of revenues until 2030 and so on.

The situation on the A24 and A25 motorways is anything but rosy: Anac, the anti-corruption authority, pointed out in 2019 that SDP had spent only 60 euros out of every 100 planned for preventive works against the 96 euros self-certified by the manager himself, who for his part underlines the onerousness of the works planned on the Abruzzo roads after the earthquake in L’Aquila in 2009. The commissioner appointed by the former minister Paola De Micheli added that to take care of public works on the A24 / A25, 6 billion lane interventions are needed, 5 of which are immediate. but, as pointed out by Il Fatto Quotidiano on newsstands today, another year has passed since he said it. Last, but not least, the problem related to Economic-financial plan which establishes what the concessionaire must do in exchange for how many tolls, which has expired since 2013 and despite twenty versions proposed on a regular basis has never been renewed.

“At the end of 2021 the government challenged SDP the serious breach of the concession obligations: the usual exchange of opinions from hundreds of pages on both sides followed, but the essence is that Toto wants to be paid to leave and the government does not want or at least not two and a half billion – reads the newspaper – The request for revocation of SDP is therefore the last move of this chess game and it serves above all to prevent the government from proceeding with the unilateral revocation. Now the ball is in Palazzo Chigi ”.