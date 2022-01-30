Genoa – Passion Sunday on the Ligurian motorway network, in particular on the Genoese node, due to the construction sites announced by Aspi.

In the evening, around 8 pm, they register six kilometers of queue between Genoa Bolzaneto and Ronco Scrivia for work. Queue also between Genova Pra ‘and junction A10 / A26 Tunnels for works. One kilometer of queue also on the A26 towards Alessandria before the Masone motorway exit.

Between the Lavagna and Rapallo motorway toll booths there are two kilometers of queue while another two kilometers of what there are between Albisola and Celle Ligure, again for works.