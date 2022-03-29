After the allegations of Flavio Briatore to Motorways for Italyaccording to him in charge of the interminable queues on the A10 towards Milan, the reply of Roberto Tomasi, managing director of Aspi. With a ‘paper’ tone between piqued and serious, the manager invited Briatore to see for himself the works that are causing a lot of inconvenience to Italian motorists.

“Dear Briatore, believe me, it is not easy to make an assessment of the progress of motorway works while sitting in a car, without knowing what really happens in our construction sites. We look forward to visiting them together: we are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, choose the time and day. We have already prepared a helmet, jacket and safety shoes for you. We’ll pay for gas if you want. We will be there to welcome you“, Wrote Tomasi in a letter published by Dagospia and taken up by various national newspapers.

Briatore he said on Instagram: “For 40 minutes we have been stuck on the highway near Savona. It is a scandal. This situation has been going on for two and a half years. So I wonder why the CEO of Autostrade, Roberto Tomasi, doesn’t take a nice car with driver, together with the former banker Giuliano Mari, president of Autostrade and both of them have a nice ride on the motorways? So they understand that the f *** they are managing. This situation is handled by incapable people: you cannot keep people in line for six hours and also charge the ticket. Tomasi and Mari take a good ride and see how they manage this situation: it is a scandal. Come by car to see, I’ll pay for the petrol“.

The question and answer has therefore been archived: but Will this meeting really take place at the construction site with Briatore ready to personally verify the work? Although the hypothesis is suggestive, these provocations rarely social And corporate they resolve into something concrete.