Autostrade, presented the slate for the renewal of the BoD for the three-year period 2022-2024 in view of the shareholders’ meeting on April 29th

Green light to the countdown to the sale of Autostrade to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti: closing by the end of April. “Atlantia and the Purchasing Consortium, formed by Cdp Equity, The Blackstone infrastructure partners and acquarie asset management, confirmed the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent under the contract for the sale of the equity investment held by Atlantia in Aspi. Therefore, the change of control will take place within the 30th working day following 30 March 2022 “.

The newspaper writes it Free which specifies that in the meantime, Tuninga company owned by the Benetton family and which owns 33.1% of the capital of Atlantiapresented the list for the renewal of the Board of Directors for the three-year period 2022-2024 in view of the shareholders’ meeting on April 29th.

“In the list, made up of 12 members, there are Carlo Bertazzofor confirmation by the Board of Directors as CEOAnd Giampiero Massolo as a candidate president. The other names on the list are: Maurizio Basile, Christian Coco, Anna Chiara Invernizzi, Maria Leddi, Andrea Mangoni, Valentina MartinelliGaia Mazzalveri, Jean Mouton, Elisabetta Ripa and Nicola Verdicchio “, specifies the newspaper.

“For weeks, he had been making the name of the former head of the secret services Giampiero Massolo, a long-time diplomat and also president of ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies), to replace Fabio Cerchiai as president. A personality who wants to be in strong discontinuity with the past and who will now have to bid farewell to Fincantieri“, go on Free. But among the members of the list the figures of “Elisabetta Ripaformer CEO of Open Fiberformer CEO of Telecom Argentina SA, and of Andrea Mangoniformerly CEO of Tim Brazil and today at the head of Do Value ”, concludes the newspaper.

