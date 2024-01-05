Genoa – “Italian motorists will find themselves with the bitter surprise of the increases in motorway tolls at the beginning of the year, caused by the automatic increases (click here for the article). The problem is that the investments are not there, they cannot be seen, they do not exist“. Thus Senator Raffaella Paita, national coordinator of Italia viva.

“The modernization and maintenance works are at a standstill, as are the new infrastructures, which are fundamental for making circulation more fluid. Just think of Liguria: the Gronda – recalls Paita – has not started and the network is increasingly close to collapse, but the situation is no better in other regions.The perception that Italian motorists have is that the increases absolutely do not reflect the investments. Further burdens in exchange for nothing. Minister Salvini – asks the coordinator of Italia Viva – should come to parliament to explain clearly what is being invested in, because there is a gigantic problem of transparency”.