Genoa – Liguria is once again suffocating under construction sites on the motorway and what is the Region doing? Is it dismayed, committed, indignant before throwing in the towel (with great dignity) like the State in the text of “Don Raffaè”? «We don't take the work of these years for granted», replies the Region's infrastructure councilor, Giacomo Giampedrone, «in 2019 we found viaducts closed from evening to morning without warning. Getting an audience with the dealers was very complicated. Now there is a consultation table in which the Ministry, Ansfisa, Anci, Anas participate and there are time windows in which the concessionaires guarantee us the dismantling of the removable construction sites. Can more be done? Of course, but let's not trivialize.”

He will be there on Tuesday at the table with Autofiori and on Wednesday with Autostrade per l'Italia to take stock of a plan of work which from tomorrow promises to be very impactful for Liguria, after the relative truce between Christmas and the Epiphany. And Giampedrone anticipates what Liguria's requests will be: clearing the roadways for the Easter period on March 27, a greater communication effort in the event of unforeseen events, extending a form of “cashback” for motorists also to routes not managed by Aspi.

Councilor Giampedrone, 13 large construction sites on the Ligurian routes are back in business, what will you ask the managers?

«Let's say that the system is now well-tested and the work plans are shared with the Ministry and then presented to the Region: we cannot and must not decide which construction sites should be done and which should be postponed. What we are asking for are “safeguard” periods, when traffic becomes more intense: the Christmas one is now over, the next one will be from March 27th because Easter arrives early, in 2024. And from there the spring period will then start with the dismantling on weekends and public holidays, say until June 2nd. Then there will be a more intense recovery until mid-July and then again a summer break, until the first of September.”





Tourism will be protected, but there are areas that suffer more than others in daily travel: Valle Stura on the A26, Ponente, Valbormida. There are those who ask to remove the toll from those traveling for work.

«It seems to me that the idea of ​​traveling for free due to inconvenience clashes with reality. In Liguria we have only seen free motorways in an exceptional case such as the post-Morandi era. If you ask me, of course I would like to travel for free and not have construction sites, but unfortunately we have already experienced what happens when construction sites and maintenance are not done. After that, the inconvenience of those who live and work in those territories should not be minimized and it is true that if for the routes managed by Aspi there is a “cashback” reimbursement system which was created specifically for Liguria, on those of other concessionaires such as Autofiori or Salt there is nothing. Here, I believe that it would be appropriate for the Ministry or Parliament to intervene in this sense and we hope for it on the part of the Region”.





With Autofiori, president Toti has raised the tone for New Year's queues, what will you ask?

«In that case the problem arose precisely because the plan which provided for the two lanes open towards Genoa from 22 December had not been respected and they succeeded on 4 January. The situation of Autofiori is more difficult today, because they have diluted the interventions on the tunnels more over time to respond to the European directive. The deadline is 2025 but there is also talk of a possible dilution to 2027. What we ask is to improve communication: for example if it is not possible to respect the times of the plans we must warn motorists that they will encounter queues: it is always better to avoid the surprise effect.”





Then there is the question of the construction sites for the noise barriers to be replaced which are postponed.

“It's not true that they haven't started, but even those construction sites must be planned taking into account the complex: if we suddenly added 40 kilometers of barriers to install to the inconveniences we already have, what would happen?”.

In short, all the Ligurians have to do is arm themselves with patience?

«Work on tunnels takes place throughout Italy but here it has a particular impact: we have more tunnels and viaducts than all European regions and often there is no emergency lane. The dealers tell us that the tables, the communication they do here is not done anywhere else but our situation is unique. In recent years there have been some steps forward in terms of the Region's responsibilities and I thank the ministry which, also thanks to Rixi, has paid particular attention to our territory. We try to do more and more to reduce the inconveniences, but until there are improvements to the infrastructures built in the 60s and 70s they will certainly not disappear.”