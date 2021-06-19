The Autostrade affair is not over yet, after the sale to Cdp. In the wake of the tragedy of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, and considering the discontent generated by the age-old question of tolls, some associations have filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor of Genoa, which then ‘sold’ it to that of Rome through the Supreme Court after having assessed the competence.

Cna, Assiterminal, Trasportiunito, Usarci and the Orange Zone Committee formed by the citizens damaged by the collapse of the bridge ask for the seizure of the Autostrade company. If the request is accepted, it may not be possible to close the sale procedure to Cdp, set for November 30th. The complaint is motivated by the excessive distribution of profits and higher tolls than due for about 9 billion euros. In this sense, the return of profits is requested, with a consequent ‘block’ of the sale operation.

According to what we read in the Sole 24 Ore, “the complaint starts from the fact that the debts contracted by Benettons to purchase Autostrade from the State were included in the Net Invested Capital, while the European rules on services of general economic interest allow only the so-called operating costs to be included, as confirmed last Wednesday the vice president of the EU Commission, answering a question to the European Parliament. The CIN is the basis for determining the tolls, which would therefore have been unduly increased […] The undue increase would have made it possible to distribute profits to shareholders in excess of the fair return on capital provided for by European legislation and the Altmark ruling.“.